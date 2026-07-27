Gal Gadot, 41, Flaunts Her Bikini Body as She Relaxes on Vacation: Photos
July 27 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Gal Gadot is soaking up every moment of her well-earned vacation.
The Wonder Woman star gave fans a peek at her tropical escape by sharing a series of sun-drenched Instagram photos. The carousel featured Gadot relaxing in a black bikini as she embraced a slower, more peaceful pace away from Hollywood.
One standout photo showed Gadot posing outdoors in a classic black two-piece. Stretching her arms above her head as she smiled in the sunshine, the actress showed off her toned physique against a backdrop of palm trees, lush greenery and clear blue skies.
“Weekend- last photo is now.. 🍀,” she captioned the post.
The photo collection also highlighted her laid-back vacation style. In one snap, Gadot traded her swimsuit for a breezy white button-down shirt and a wide-brimmed straw hat while relaxing in a hammock.
Another image showed the actress lounging poolside in the same black bikini, paired with oversized sunglasses and white shorts. She later shared a cozy mirror selfie from her hotel room, wrapped in a plush white robe after spending the day outdoors.
Throughout the carousel, the Snow White alum looked refreshed and carefree as she enjoyed some quiet downtime.
Fans Can't Stop Complimenting Her
Followers quickly filled the comments section with praise for the actress.
“Stunning inside and out ❤️,” one fan wrote.
A second commented, “That’s a body of a mother-of-four right there! Wow!!!🔥.”
“Perfect summer ♥️♥️♥️,” a third added.
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The relaxing getaway comes as Gadot prepares for the release of her upcoming action thriller The Runner, which is scheduled to premiere globally on Prime Video on September 2. The flick’s trailer was released on July 16.
In the film, Gadot stars as Maia Marten, a successful London lawyer whose life is thrown into chaos during a routine morning run. Forced into a race against time, Maia has just one hour to save her kidnapped son by following a series of dangerous instructions from an unseen captor.
Damian Lewis stars as the kidnapper, while Alfred Enoch also appears in the film. Kevin Macdonald directs from a screenplay written by Mark Gibson.
Motherhood Changed Her Perspective
Away from the cameras, Gadot shares four daughters with her husband, Jaron Varsano. The couple married in 2008 and welcomed Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017, Daniella in 2021 and Ori in 2024.
Although Gadot became a global icon by portraying Wonder Woman, she has previously said that motherhood has made her feel even stronger than playing the superhero.
After welcoming four children, Gadot has also shared how she maintains her healthy lifestyle.
“Since I’m from the Middle East, I’m very much all about the Mediterranean Diet,” Gal told Good Housekeeping. “I look at food as fuel, and I want to give the best to my body so I try to eat healthy on most days.”
She also revealed one of her favorite meals.
“I’m also big on salad with delicious dressings,” she told the publication. “The ones I make are either based with olive oil or Greek yogurt with lots of herbs and spices for a delicious kick.”