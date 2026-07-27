Gal Gadot, 41, Flaunts Her Bikini Body as She Relaxes on Vacation: Photos

Gal Gadot shared stunning bikini photos from her tropical vacation as she enjoyed a relaxing getaway.

The Wonder Woman star gave fans a peek at her tropical escape by sharing a series of sun-drenched Instagram photos. The carousel featured Gadot relaxing in a black bikini as she embraced a slower, more peaceful pace away from Hollywood.

Gal Gadot is soaking up every moment of her well-earned vacation.

Gal Gadot shared a series of tropical vacation photos, including several snapshots of herself relaxing in a black bikini.

One standout photo showed Gadot posing outdoors in a classic black two-piece. Stretching her arms above her head as she smiled in the sunshine, the actress showed off her toned physique against a backdrop of palm trees, lush greenery and clear blue skies.

“Weekend- last photo is now.. 🍀,” she captioned the post.

The photo collection also highlighted her laid-back vacation style. In one snap, Gadot traded her swimsuit for a breezy white button-down shirt and a wide-brimmed straw hat while relaxing in a hammock.

Another image showed the actress lounging poolside in the same black bikini, paired with oversized sunglasses and white shorts. She later shared a cozy mirror selfie from her hotel room, wrapped in a plush white robe after spending the day outdoors.

Throughout the carousel, the Snow White alum looked refreshed and carefree as she enjoyed some quiet downtime.