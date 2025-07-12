or
Her Own Wonder Woman! Gal Gadot's Hottest Photos

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: MEGA; @gal_gadot/Instagram

Whether she's on the red carpet or off of it, Gal Gadot effortlessly shines and takes center stage.

By:

July 12 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

11th Breakthrough Prize

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Gal Gadot stunned at the April 2025 event.

Gal Gadot opted for a sophisticated look for the 11th Breakthrough Prize in April, wearing a full-length black gown featuring scale-like embellishments. The ensemble's thin straps and V-neckline exposed her slender shoulders, highlighting her elegance at the event.

The Wonder Woman actress amped up her look with a small evening bag and pointed black pumps.

'Snow White' Premiere

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

She attended the red carpet premiere of 'Snow White' with Rachel Zegler amid rumors of a feud.

Gadot looked like the fairest of them all at the Snow White premiere in Hollywood, Calif., in March. She slipped into a black lace dress with a fitted bodice and a ruffled miniskirt layered over a sheer floor-length skirt.

Golden Globe Awards 2025

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

In December 2024, Gal Gadot revealed she underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with a blood clot in her brain.

For the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the mom-of-four maintained her poise in a black long-sleeved gown with a high turtleneck and triangular cutouts at the sides.

'Barbie' World Premiere

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

She shares four kids with her husband, Jason Varsano.

Gadot transformed into a real-life doll when she attended the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, Calif., in July 2023. She set pulses racing as she showed her cleavage in a brown-and-white dress with an open back and peplum-style skirt, accessorizing with a small handbag and clear high heels.

Gal Gadot Flaunted Her Wonder Woman Figure

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot and Jason Varsano wed in 2008.

In an August 2022 Instagram update, the Fast & Furious star sizzled in a two-piece brown bikini while soaking up the sun by the pool.

She simply captioned the photoset, "☀️."

Fit and Classy!

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

She gave birth to her youngest child, Ori, in 2024.

Gadot showed off her incredible curves in an orange dress as she posed on an outdoor lounge chair for the sultry snap. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and bracelets on each wrist.

"A NOT so typical day in August for a mother of 3 😜🧡," she captioned the August 2022 upload.

Staying Healthy

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot has previously said she loves giving birth.

Despite her busy schedule, the Justice League actress made time to hit the gym, wearing a black tank top, matching athletic shorts and gloves. In the July 2022 update, she showcased her strength with a handstand against the wall.

She wrote, "The upside down 🤸‍♀️."

A Fun Pool Day

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Before launching her acting career, she joined the 54th Miss Israel beauty pageant and won the title.

Although Gadot went makeup-free in a July 2021 selfie, she still commanded attention with her natural beauty in a colorful bikini top.

"Taking a break , BRB 💦," she told her followers.

Juggling Her Schedule

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot also participated in the Miss Universe 2004 pageant.

In April 2021, the Keeping Up with the Joneses star uploaded a photo of herself enjoying some personal downtime while reviewing her scripts by the pool.

"Working... on two major projects 😉," she teased her fans.

Brighter Than the Sun

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot completed her mandatory two-year service in the Israel Defense Forces.

Gadot looked blooming while reclining on a couch outdoors, posing in a white bathrobe that complemented her black sunglasses and red lipstick.

She wrote, "Love the nonstop L.A sun in between virtual meetings, zoom interviews, social junkets and all those new screens in our lives 📺📺📺."

Another Pool Trip

gal gadot sexiest photos
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

She has publicly expressed support for the Israeli military.

"Chillin' is the new cardio 😜," she captioned a photo of herself floating in a swimming pool while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit.

