Her Own Wonder Woman! Gal Gadot's Hottest Photos
11th Breakthrough Prize
Gal Gadot opted for a sophisticated look for the 11th Breakthrough Prize in April, wearing a full-length black gown featuring scale-like embellishments. The ensemble's thin straps and V-neckline exposed her slender shoulders, highlighting her elegance at the event.
The Wonder Woman actress amped up her look with a small evening bag and pointed black pumps.
'Snow White' Premiere
Gadot looked like the fairest of them all at the Snow White premiere in Hollywood, Calif., in March. She slipped into a black lace dress with a fitted bodice and a ruffled miniskirt layered over a sheer floor-length skirt.
Golden Globe Awards 2025
For the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the mom-of-four maintained her poise in a black long-sleeved gown with a high turtleneck and triangular cutouts at the sides.
'Barbie' World Premiere
Gadot transformed into a real-life doll when she attended the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, Calif., in July 2023. She set pulses racing as she showed her cleavage in a brown-and-white dress with an open back and peplum-style skirt, accessorizing with a small handbag and clear high heels.
Gal Gadot Flaunted Her Wonder Woman Figure
In an August 2022 Instagram update, the Fast & Furious star sizzled in a two-piece brown bikini while soaking up the sun by the pool.
She simply captioned the photoset, "☀️."
Fit and Classy!
Gadot showed off her incredible curves in an orange dress as she posed on an outdoor lounge chair for the sultry snap. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and bracelets on each wrist.
"A NOT so typical day in August for a mother of 3 😜🧡," she captioned the August 2022 upload.
Staying Healthy
Despite her busy schedule, the Justice League actress made time to hit the gym, wearing a black tank top, matching athletic shorts and gloves. In the July 2022 update, she showcased her strength with a handstand against the wall.
She wrote, "The upside down 🤸♀️."
A Fun Pool Day
Although Gadot went makeup-free in a July 2021 selfie, she still commanded attention with her natural beauty in a colorful bikini top.
"Taking a break , BRB 💦," she told her followers.
Juggling Her Schedule
In April 2021, the Keeping Up with the Joneses star uploaded a photo of herself enjoying some personal downtime while reviewing her scripts by the pool.
"Working... on two major projects 😉," she teased her fans.
Brighter Than the Sun
Gadot looked blooming while reclining on a couch outdoors, posing in a white bathrobe that complemented her black sunglasses and red lipstick.
She wrote, "Love the nonstop L.A sun in between virtual meetings, zoom interviews, social junkets and all those new screens in our lives 📺📺📺."
Another Pool Trip
"Chillin' is the new cardio 😜," she captioned a photo of herself floating in a swimming pool while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit.