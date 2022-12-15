Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Grateful' To Have A Break From Filming 'RHOBH' After Drama-Filled Season: 'It's Needed For Everyone'
Though Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might be fun to watch, Garcelle Beauvais is looking forward to having some downtime from the show after a drama-filled season.
"I'm excited about filming, but I'm so grateful for the break we've had. It was needed I think for everyone. It's definitely needed after this last season," the 56-year-old, who teamed up with Target to help take the stress out of holiday shopping by sharing her advice on how to score last-minute deals and gifts on time, exclusively tells OK!.
During season 12, the brunette beauty had a rough time, as Andy Cohen wasn't that nice to her at the reunion, in addition to dealing with online attacks toward her son Jax. "It was really hard," she says. "But I'm looking forward to going back and seeing who is here and what we're doing."
After being on the show for quite some time, the actress reveals how she balances being a supportive friend while also making sure she's not blindly loyal.
"There's some loyalty to having a friendship, period, right? I think you have to take that at face value — how have they shown up? What have they done? Then I can be loyal to you, but at the same time, if I need to check you, I will," she quips, pointing at pal Sutton Stracke.
The show can be headache at times, but Beauvais is happy to be part of the Bravo universe, especially when she went to BravoCon in October, she realized how much her fans love her. "You think you're in this little box, right? Some people may watch, but it's unbelievable!" she notes. "I can be anywhere — at Target wearing a mask and people are like, 'Oh my God, you're my favorite!' I am like, 'How do you know it's me?'"
In the meantime, the mom-of-three — she shares Oliver Saunders with ex-husband Daniel Saunders and twin boys Jax Joseph Nilon and Jaid Thomas Nilon with ex Michael Nilon — is soaking in this time off as she will be with her family and able to decompress.
"I love to take baths, but I also want to reconnect with myself. I meditate and also go to Target, which is one of my favorite places," she says. "I get my car and go through the aisles to look at stuff. It's my happy place."
Since Beauvais is such a fan of the brand, it made perfect sense to team up to discuss how to make last-minute shopping easy as they offer a wide assortment of on-trend gifting and hassle-free shopping options. "I've been talking about this cable knit blanket that I am obsessed with," she shares. "I bought them for almost everybody on my list!"
This year, guests will find more ways to shop with ease through Target's same-day services, including Order Pickup, Drive up and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, in addition to free shipping on orders of $35 or more when using a Target RedCard.
"It was a no-brainer for me," the star says of the collab. "I love Target, and it's been my go-to for decades. What I love about Target is that it's affordable for everyone. You can find anything and everything you absolutely need — from last minute gifts to completely planning your shopping list. Their shelves are fully stocked right now. They have decorations, matching pajamas and so much more. It's a great way for everyone's family to unite and hang out and be in cozy pajamas."