Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Grateful' To Have A Break From Filming 'RHOBH' After Drama-Filled Season: 'It's Needed For Everyone'

Though Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might be fun to watch, Garcelle Beauvais is looking forward to having some downtime from the show after a drama-filled season.

"I'm excited about filming, but I'm so grateful for the break we've had. It was needed I think for everyone. It's definitely needed after this last season," the 56-year-old, who teamed up with Target to help take the stress out of holiday shopping by sharing her advice on how to score last-minute deals and gifts on time, exclusively tells OK!.

During season 12, the brunette beauty had a rough time, as Andy Cohen wasn't that nice to her at the reunion, in addition to dealing with online attacks toward her son Jax. "It was really hard," she says. "But I'm looking forward to going back and seeing who is here and what we're doing."