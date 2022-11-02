'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Discovers Culprit Of Racist Bot Attack Against Garcelle Beauvais' Son
Diana Jenkins may have gotten to the bottom of the racist bot attack against Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax. A source spilled to Radar that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her attorneys have tracked the IP address and phone number linked to the Instagram account which left horrific comments on the young boy's social media profile.
"Diana is absolutely thrilled by this news," the insider said of the investigation. "She cannot wait to get concrete proof so that the person behind the attack can be identified publicly and held accountable for their despicable conduct."
The records obtained from Meta were connected to overseas IP addresses, a telltale sign that the perpetrator had wanted to mask their identity as the IP address and phone number appeared to be based in Northern California.
Jenkin's team of lawyers are now hoping to issue the suspect additional subpoenas that could provide further evidence, potentially proving that the person was the one who sent the online attacks to Jax in August.
The original lawsuit filed by the philanthropist stated, "This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankruptcy person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins."
"Diana is a humanitarian who opposes all forms of hate, especially racism directed at a child," the filing continued. "Whoever did this must and will face the consequences of their actions."
As OK! previously reported, the Coming To America actress' son was plagued with horrifically racist comments on his Instagram page which read in part, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”
Jenkins, whose joined the show during season 12, staunchly denied she was the one who ordered the attack on Jax, going on to declare that she was filing a lawsuit into finding the person who left the toxic remarks.