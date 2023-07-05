Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spend 4th of July Together After Denying Split: Photos
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are putting on a united front after squashing rumors of a split.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars rang in the Fourth of July holiday together in Aspen, Colo., with daughters Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15, the day after reports surfaced that the spouses of 27 years separated.
"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," Umansky captioned a slew of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, from their celebratory family day in the Colorado town.
In the snaps, Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills cast member posed with their kids and even stood beside each other for a shot with their dog while enjoying a patriotic parade.
On Monday, July 3, a source claimed the reality stars "have been separated for a while" following nearly three decades together. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," the insider alleged.
The following day, the Bravo stars addressed the speculation in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts. "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the post clarified.
"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously," the message continued. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
"Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio," Richards and Umansky — who also share daughter Sophia, 23 — signed off.
Rumors swirled for months about the state of the pair's union after fans noticed that the usually affectionate couple had not posted any photos together since July 2022. Richards also raised eyebrows due to her close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, whom she spent her recent wedding anniversary with while Umansky was nowhere in sight.