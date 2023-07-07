Kyle Richards Cryptically Admits 'Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow' as Rumors Swirl She's Separating From Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards' social media behavior has fans puzzled.
Earlier this month, the reality star denied reports she and Mauricio Umansky were divorcing after 27 years of marriage, but one of her Instagram Story posts on Friday, July 7, hinted at feelings of upset.
"Parting is such sweet sorrow," the mom-of-four wrote over a scenic photo, presumably of Aspen, Colo., where she and Umansky, 53, celebrated the Fourth of July together. However, Richards soon deleted the upload.
As OK! reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lead clarified that "any claims regarding" a divorce were untrue, though she admitted they've had "a rough year ... The most challenging one of our marriage."
"But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part," she confirmed. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
The "wrongdoing" the actress mentioned is likely referring to the debunked rumors that the real estate guru was unfaithful, something that will be discussed on the upcoming season of the Bravo show.
Meanwhile, the ER alum sparked romance rumors of her own due to her close relationship with Morgan Wade.
Neither of them have commented on the speculation, nor will the country's star ex-girlfriend Kady Cannon. "We’re dealing with somebody’s marriage here, and I don’t take that lightly," Cannon explained in a recent interview of why she didn't want to comment.
"The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle’s relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it — and to whatever degree that is — are Morgan and Kyle, and that’s it," she added.
Cannon did confirm that the ladies' friendship materialized after Richards reached out and said she was a fan of her music.
Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards also has daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage.
Page Six reported on Richards deleting her post about "sorrow."