Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy Hid Marital Troubles for Over a Decade, Insists Medium Allison DuBois Who Predicted Separation
Allison DuBois, the medium who predicted the demise of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage back in 2010, believes the two had been enduring problems for years.
As OK! reported, during a dinner party on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, DuBois said the duo's relationship wouldn't last (The two recently denied divorce reports, but admitted to having 'a rough year.)
On the Monday, July 10, episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, the author explained she sensed something was off between the pair as they were filming for the Bravo show.
"For me to have said that when I said that, just so you understand how picking up and impressions work, when I was seeing that it means some of that was already happening," she explained.
"So I know that over the last 13 years they've played, you know, very publicly, look at how happy we are," the psychic continued. "I just would like to make the point that when people are truly happy, they don't have to work so hard to convince the rest of the world.
DuBois also pointed out that over the years, Richards, 54, would bring up the prediction to deny any tension in her marriage — but DuBois' vision "wouldn't have bothered her ... if it didn't ring true to her."
"I stand by that. I think she was already going through this," the Arizona native emphasized. "I think she wanted the appearance of being the happy couple and you know, she was an actress and you know, throw in a little of that magic and they had reasons to stay together."
"They must have reached a breaking point where one of them just didn't wanna put on the facade anymore because, and correct me if I'm wrong, but up until even very recently they were making public statements and appearances about how happy they were," she pointed out, possibly referring to when in early April, Umansky, 53, denied breakup rumors on an episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast.
"Anybody that's been in a long-term relationship or has been married knows it doesn't usually happen overnight. It's usually something that erodes the relationship over a long period of time and then you hit a wall where you just can't do it anymore," Dubois said.
"So I just believe this has been going on a lot longer than people realize," she concluded. "I don't believe it just happened in the last few weeks and they woke up and said we need to get separated. People just don't divide their lives for no reason."