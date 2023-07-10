Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy Hid Marital Troubles for Over a Decade, Insists Medium Allison DuBois Who Predicted Separation

"I stand by that. I think she was already going through this," the Arizona native emphasized. "I think she wanted the appearance of being the happy couple and you know, she was an actress and you know, throw in a little of that magic and they had reasons to stay together."

"They must have reached a breaking point where one of them just didn't wanna put on the facade anymore because, and correct me if I'm wrong, but up until even very recently they were making public statements and appearances about how happy they were," she pointed out, possibly referring to when in early April, Umansky, 53, denied breakup rumors on an episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast.