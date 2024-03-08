Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Fought 'Like Cats and Dogs' While Trying to Open Their New Bar

"So, try to remember, 1987 we met," Brooks explained. "And for 13 years we were just best buddies, friends. We would tour together. So, we told on ourselves way too much with each other because we were friends, never thinking we would end up being together."

"So, we kind of already know all the s--- on each other. So now, when you get into these things [opening a honky-tonk], you fight like cats and dogs. And then what you find out is that one of you is going to learn a lesson," the "All Day Long" singer noted.