Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Fought 'Like Cats and Dogs' While Trying to Open Their New Bar
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have their differences just like any other couple.
Although the country music power couple have been married since 2005, opening up their Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville, Tenn., tested just how strong their relationship really was.
"So, try to remember, 1987 we met," Brooks explained. "And for 13 years we were just best buddies, friends. We would tour together. So, we told on ourselves way too much with each other because we were friends, never thinking we would end up being together."
"So, we kind of already know all the s--- on each other. So now, when you get into these things [opening a honky-tonk], you fight like cats and dogs. And then what you find out is that one of you is going to learn a lesson," the "All Day Long" singer noted.
Despite any fights they may have, Brooks continued to gush over how grateful he's been to be with Yearwood. "Even in COVID, when you're stuck in the house, I'm stuck with the love of my life. I'm OK. So, getting to do this with her is just another one of those things," he admitted.
"I don't think God could invent anything — and please God don't put me to [the] test on this — that would make me and Miss Yearwood want to be apart from each other," Brooks sweetly noted.
In a separate interview, the "Workin' on Whiskey" songstress gave her take on going into the bar business with her spouse. "I think when we were kids we didn't say, ‘Our dream is to own a bar.’ We wanted to be in country music, and this was just an opportunity that came along that we really had to sit and talk about it. And I was nervous about it because I thought, ‘I don’t know how this is going to go," Yearwood said.
"It's been a two-year undertaking. This has been a big, big project, but I think it's 100 percent worth it," she added.
However, the country queen admitted it was difficult at times when they disagreed on aspects of the business. "He's got a huge opinion," Yearwood said working with Brooks. "I'll be like, ‘That’s good.' And he's like, ‘Nope, it’s not yours … got to keep working.' So, he's more tough on the chefs than me because he eats my cooking all the time."
Fox News conducted the interviews with Brooks and Yearwood.