Garth Brooks' Dying Wish: Country Singer Wants His 'Queen' Trisha Yearwood Around Him When He Takes His 'Last Breath'
Garth Brooks took "till death do us part" seriously when he exchanged vows to his wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 2005.
In a recent interview, the country singer, 61, admitted his dying wish would be for the "She's In Love With The Boy" singer, 59, and his three daughters to be right next to him when he crosses over to the other side.
The morbid conversation occurred during his guest appearance on the Monday, November 20, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he couldn't help but gush over his longtime lover, as well as his children — Taylor, 31, August, 29, and Allie, 27 — whom he shares with ex-wife Sandy Mahl.
Clarkson had asked Brooks what it means to be grateful ahead of Thanksgiving when things quickly took an emotional turn.
"When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this," Brooks explained to Kelly Clarkson, 41, as tears filled his eyes. "So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me."
Further fawning over his wife of 17 years, "The Dance" crooner sweetly expressed: "As far as Miss Yearwood … you know, I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next."
“She makes it fun. She makes it really fun," he continued.
"It is amazing though. It’s such a beautiful love between the two of you, it is," Clarkson — who finalized her bitter divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in March 2022 — admitted.
"And you’re tearing up and you’re making me tear up, and my makeup artist is gonna kill me," the talk show host quipped, though Brooks insisted: "I'm not tearing up!"
"Yeah, you are! I love it," Clarkson said with a laugh, while Brooks let out a teary-eyed sniffle.
His wife wasn't the only woman Brooks gushed over during his visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, as he gave praise to the "Stronger" singer herself in a video posted to the talk show's Instagram account.
"One of the greatest moments of my life was recording a song with Kelly Clarkson," he confessed of one of the tracks on his upcoming album Time Traveler. "That song's called 'The Ship and the Bottle' and it’s just so perfect for her voice — what song isn’t right?"
He continued: "The thing I loved about it is it’s just so personal. And the thing is, Kelly’s got one of those voices. The more you take away from outside of it, the bigger it becomes. So she was a no brainer."
"My wife was very jealous because she’s jealous of Kelly’s talent," he added. "This is one of my wife’s favorite songs, too. Kelly Clarkson killed it."
"And I have to say, I love Miss Yearwood, but I think Kelly Clarkson might love her more. So this was a perfect marriage of love and of music. I really can’t thank you, Kelly Clarkson, enough," Brooks humorously concluded.