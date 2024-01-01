Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Secret to Their Long-Lasting Marriage Is 'Just Being Together'

"When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this," Brooks said while starting to cry during a guest appearance on the Monday, November 20, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me," he continued of Yearwood and his daughters — Taylor, 31, August, 29, and Allie, 27, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl — as the interview quickly took a morbid turn.