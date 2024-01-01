Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Secret to Their Long-Lasting Marriage Is 'Just Being Together'
It doesn't take much for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to maintain their happy marriage.
During a recent interview, "The Dance" singer revealed how he keeps his relationship with his wife strong after tying the knot more than 17 years ago.
"It’s just being together. That’s it," Brooks told a news publication of their simple secret. "We don’t have to be doing anything, but just knowing she’s there [is nice]."
While the country crooner admittedly depends on his wife to always be around for him, Brooks, 61, confessed his attachment also comes at a price.
"I feel so helpless because… there’s nothing I can’t do with her, and there’s nothing I can do without her. It's a blessing and a curse!" the "Friends in Low Places" vocalist quipped while gushing over Yearwood, 59.
Brooks' kind words about Yearwood come after he failed to hold back tears during an interview with Kelly Clarkson last month, when he emotionally revealed what it means to be grateful ahead of Thanksgiving.
"When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this," Brooks said while starting to cry during a guest appearance on the Monday, November 20, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me," he continued of Yearwood and his daughters — Taylor, 31, August, 29, and Allie, 27, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl — as the interview quickly took a morbid turn.
And when Brooks' last day on earth inevitably comes his way, he's not worried about his spouse's future.
"As far as Miss Yearwood … you know, I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next," the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer sweetly concluded.
While Brooks and Yearwood never welcomed any children together after saying "I Do" in 2005, the "She's in Love With the Boy" hitmaker remains a proud stepmom to her husband's adult kids.
Us Weekly spoke to Brooks about his marriage to Yearwood.