Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 'Inspired' by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Marriage Despite Their 'Bickering'

"They’ve inspired us in a lot of ways, in the ways you expect: humanity, humbleness, work ethic," Garth told a news outlet. "But they’ve also inspired us by their example as husband and wife. We worked beside them for the last 15 years, and you notice right away they bicker back and forth about the right way to do things. That kind of works for us too!"

The 61-year-old singer and the 59-year-old vocalist tired the knot in 2005, while the 99-year-old ex-prez and his wife, 96, said “I do” in 1946.