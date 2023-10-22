Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 'Inspired' by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Marriage Despite Their 'Bickering'
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood see Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter as role models!
In a recent interview, the country music power couple discussed their admiration for the former president and his wife after working alongside them for the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.
"They’ve inspired us in a lot of ways, in the ways you expect: humanity, humbleness, work ethic," Garth told a news outlet. "But they’ve also inspired us by their example as husband and wife. We worked beside them for the last 15 years, and you notice right away they bicker back and forth about the right way to do things. That kind of works for us too!"
The 61-year-old singer and the 59-year-old vocalist tired the knot in 2005, while the 99-year-old ex-prez and his wife, 96, said “I do” in 1946.
This month the musical duo led the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in collaboration with Habit for Humanity in Charlotte, N.C.
"To whom much is given, much is expected," the "How Do I Live" songstress said about their charity work. "We’ll never fill [the Carters’] shoes, but we’re doing the best we can."
"We knew we loved the Carters and we fell more in love with them just getting a chance to work alongside them," she added. "We love what Habitat for Humanity is about: spreading love. It is about creating community."
Back in 2018, Garth and Trisha gushed over Habitat for Humanity to Fox News Digital, adding that it is the most "rewarding" work they have ever done.
"There's so many great organizations and ways for you to give back to your community," Yearwood said at the time. "But actually getting inside the new home, getting your hands dirty, getting in there, that's the most rewarding thing."
Regardless of the couple’s busy schedules, they have always managed to find time for their charity work and for their marriage.
"It's all about what is your priority," the “She's in Love With the Boy” hitmaker noted. "It's what you want for yourselves. We're in a position where we can make a lot of the decisions of what we want our lives to be [and] we want to do everything we possibly can together. We carve out that one week a year and we look forward to this."
As OK! previously reported, while the two songwriters have been greatly inspired by the Carter’s, it is sadly some of the former commander-in-chief’s last days.
In August, Jimmy’s grandson Josh Carter gave an update on his grandfather’s health after he entered hospice in February.
"My grandparents have always been the entertainers," he shared. "But now we're kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it's just a different era."
Josh noted that their Georgia home is "quiet and calm," but there's always "somebody at the house" to keep them company.
"He’s still fully Jimmy Carter," he noted of the U.S. politician. "He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love."
People interviewed Garth and Trisha.