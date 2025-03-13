'Most On-Brand Thing Imaginable': Gavin Newsom Roasted for Allegedly Self-Funding His Own Bronze Statue

Gavin Newsom faced serious backlash on social media after being accused of self-funding his own bronze statue.

A new book titled Fool's Gold: The Radicals, Con Artists, and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All, written by Susan Crabtree and Jedd McFatter, has accused the California governor of using "behested payments" to help fund a bust commemorating his time as the mayor of San Francisco.