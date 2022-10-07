Hunter Biden Attempts To Skip Child Support Payments As Feds Close In On Financial Fraud & Illegal Purchases

Hunter Biden might finally be busted. Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to charge the 52-year-old for his repetitive tax fraud and illegal hand gun purchases.

According to records obtained by a news publication on Thursday, October 6, the investigation — led by Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss — has neared its end, with Biden’s faulty fate teetering on the side of victory for the feds.

As the federal tax probe continued to investigate his past, President Joe Biden's troubled son dug an even deeper hole when he attempted to skip out on child support payments for his daughter Navy — whom he shares with former stripper Lunden Roberts, 31.