Going Broke? Donald Trump Sells $10 Million Private Jet to Donor as Legal Bills Pile Up
Donald Trump offloaded one of his pricey private jets to Republican mega donor Mehrdad Moayedi.
Although public records obtained by an outlet confirmed the sale, the price they agreed upon was not listed. However, the 1997 Cesna is estimated to be worth around $10 million.
Aside from the sold jet, Trump also has several Sikorsky S76 helicopters and his Boeing 757 private airplane which has been nicknamed Trump Force One.
This comes as the embattled ex-POTUS' legal bills continue to pile up. It's been reported Trump has spend roughly $100 million in legal fees on his various criminal and civil suits since leaving the White House in 2021.
Trump's Save America PAC reportedly paid $50 million in fees, according to Forbes.
Trump has also allegedly been encouraging wealthy MAGA supporters to donate large sums to his campaign in return for potential major tax breaks.
The Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey said the 77-year-old "told the group that a businessman had recently offered $1 million to his presidential effort and wanted to have lunch," while speaking with donors at the Pierre Hotel in New York on Monday, May 27.
"I’m not having lunch," Trump reportedly said to the person at the time. "You’ve got to make it $25 million."
The controversial politician also allegedly told another campaign donor — who reportedly had donated in the low millions in the past — that he wanted him to shell out either $25 million or a whopping $50 million or he would not be "very happy."
Dawsey further stated that Trump claimed it was better for the donors to give him large amounts of money and help him win the 2024 presidential election, arguing taxes would likely increase under a second Biden term when old Trump-era tax policies end in 2025.
"The tax cuts all expire for wealthy and poor and middle-income and everything else," he reportedly said to his supporters. "They expire in another seven months and he’s not going to renew them, which means taxes are going to go up by four times."
Trump is the first current or former president to ever face criminal charges in U.S. history. He was hit with a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions in 2023.
His first criminal trial related to his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels began on April 15. Closing arguments occurred on Tuesday, May 28.
