'Shame on You!': Gavin Newsom Tears Into Ron DeSantis for Mispronouncing Kamala Harris' Name During Fiery Debate
California Governor Gavin Newsom defended his pal Vice President Kamala Harris after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mispronounced her name during their Fox News debate, which took place on Thursday, November 30.
"Well, when we opened the schools, we bucked all of those people, June of 2020. He kept the schools closed for a long time. And that had devastating impacts. And why? What Gavin Newsom does in California is kowtow to the teachers union. Whatever they tell him to do, he does. He will never buck the teachers union. That’s why the kids were locked out of school for so long. Joe Biden is in the pocket of the teachers union, and so is Ka-MAH-la Harris. That’s why they thought..." DeSantis said while speaking about education.
But Newsom was quick to hit back, pointing out how he needs to learn how to correctly say Harris' name. "By the way, it is not Ka-MAH-la Harris. Shame on you!" he snapped at DeSantis. "It’s Kamala Harris, Ron. It’s Kamala Harris, Madam Vice President to you. Kamala Harris. Stop insulting..."
However, DeSantis didn't seem to care, as he continued: "Biden came into office and he brought in the teacher union to be able to do all these different things to try to keep the schools closed. So, the Democratic Party, the far left in this country, they are owned lock, stock, and barrel by the teachers union."
This is hardly the first time Harris' name has been botched, as Fox News alum Tucker Carlson and David Perdue are two of many people who haven't been able to get it right.
"KAH-mah-lah? Kah-MAH-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever," Perdue, who has worked with Harris for three years in the U.S. Senate, previously said at a campaign rally for Donald Trump.
Harris, 59, later spoke out about the situation, insisting she was annoyed by the frequent mistake.
"I think that the name that your parents gives you, whoever you are, meaning whatever your gender or race or background or language your grandmother speaks, is a very special thing," said the politician. "Many cultures have naming ceremonies. It is a gift that is an incredible, familial gift. The family gives the child a name and so I come at it from that: not about myself, but for everyone ... Respect the names that people are given and use those names with respect."
"Sometimes my team will give me an acknowledgement card, the names of people to acknowledge at events and just their title and last name is there. And I'll always say, 'What's their full name?'" Harris added. "Maybe that comes from my own experience with my name, but I think names are very important. It's about respect, and it's about respect for all that comes with a name."