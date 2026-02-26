Gavin Newsom's Sister Hilary Shades His Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle in California Governor's New Memoir: 'Her Need for Attention Could Not Be Met'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s juicy new memoir recalls the moment he knew his marriage to MAGA fixture Kimberly Guilfoyle was over — and reveals his sister Hilary's negative opinions of her former in-law.
The 58-year-old presidential hopeful recounted his four-year marriage to the 56-year-old former Fox News fixture — who is now a President Donald Trump-appointed diplomat to Greece — in his upcoming memoir previewed by Daily Mail.
In Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, Newsom described a marriage between two ambitious individuals laser-focused on their careers. The book also features comments from his only sibling, who savagely shaded her brother's ex-wife while detailing her negative first impressions of Guilfoyle.
In 2001, Newsom was on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, while Guilfoyle was an assistant district attorney in the City by the Bay.
In 2004, the liberal Newsom became mayor of San Francisco while Guilfoyle made her media foray on TV.
“Three days after I had been sworn in as mayor, Kimberly flew to New York to start a new job as a host for Court TV,” Newsom wrote. “She was on a career path that would take her to Fox News and into circles of right-wing politics that could not have contrasted more with the world in which we were raised.”
Gavin Newsom Knew His Marriage Was Doomed After He Legalized Gay Marriage
Newsom knew their marriage was doomed after his groundbreaking allowance of same-s-- marriage in San Francisco.
“I saw something in those marriages that I did not see in my own,” he wrote.
The governor said his family saw warning signs early on in their relationship, but both his mother, Tessa, and sister, Hilary, kept their mouths shut.
- Gavin Newsom Believes Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To 'The Culture At Fox News': 'She'd Suggest She Found The Light'
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Says She's 'Working' on Getting a 'New Husband' as She Disses Ex Gavin Newsom
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom After Dissing Their Relationship
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'She Was a Little Over-the-Top'
Hilary was quoted in the book as describing Kimberly as “smart, quite smart, but not my type of gal,” shadily adding that “her need for attention and love could not be met.”
“She was a little over-the-top. Overdone style. She was never not put together, but understatement was not one of her attributes,” Gavin's sister snubbed. “She needed to command a room. She needed to own a room. All eyes on her.”
Gavin said his mother “put on a good smile” when they got married in December 2001.
“My mother was of the mind that the marriage between Kimberly and me would not last, but she chose to hide those feelings from me,” he recalled.
But his mother didn’t stay quiet for long. Gavin admitted that Kimberly wasn’t with the family when Tessa chose to end her life through doctor-assisted suicide at age 55 in 2002 after battling an aggressive form of breast cancer.
“She had visited a day earlier,” Gavin shared of Kimberly, “only to have my mother scold her about things she’d seen in our marriage. Kimberly left in tears. Mom had finally found a voice, it seemed.”
Gavin Newsom Married Actress and Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel in 2008
The California governor, who has since become one of President Trump's most beloved and lauded online trolls, said he has one regret about his marriage to Kimberly.
“I gave only a little of myself to Kimberly. Instead of regretting this, I kept wishing I could have given a lot more to my dying mother,’" Gavin wrote. “The distance between Kimberly and me became a breach, and the breach widened into a chasm that could not be repaired.”
They separated in January 2005 and parted “about as amicably as two people could,” he wrote. Their divorce was finalized in February 2006. Gavin went on to marry actress and filmmaker Jennifer Siebel in 2008.
In the years since, Kimberly has transformed into a MAGA fixture, becoming known as the poster girl for what critics call “Mar-a-Lago face” and as the former girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Last September, she was sworn in as the American ambassador to Greece.