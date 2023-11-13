Joe Biden Criticized for Calling Kamala Harris 'President' Again: 'He's a Mess'
Joe Biden once again referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "president."
The White House was welcoming an NHL team on Monday, November 13, when he made the mishap.
“Welcome to the White House, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights!" the POTUS, 80, expressed. "President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way.”
As his quote made the rounds online, people began commenting on the incident via social media, with one person declaring, "He’s a bloody mess."
"Again?" questioned another, while a third wrote, "Do I have to keep watching news like this. Biden doesn't even remember Harris. Biden seems to think he's not president."
Plenty of Americans have voiced their concerns about Biden's mind and capabilities given he'll turn 81 on November 20.
The again, just as many people are worried about Donald Trump, 77, leading the country.
In fact, news anchor and former White House staffer Karl Rove believes both of the men should drop out of the election.
"Neither party’s front-runner will be easily dislodged. But if no changes are made, Americans will get the worst dumpster fire of a campaign in history. It doesn’t have to be this way, and everyone but Messrs Trump and Biden has good reason to try changing it," he said. "The party that picks a fresh face will likely win the White House."
Even comedian Jimmy Kimmel, 56, agreed that the politicians are too old for the position.
“This isn’t a choice between some old codger and a young up-and-comer. This is a choice between Mr. Burns and Mr. Magoo," he quipped in an episode of his show earlier this month, referring to two elderly characters on The Simpsons.
“We are now less than a year away from a presidential election, and somebody’s got to do something, I don’t know if you saw this poll in the New York Times that scared that h--- out of everybody, but Trump is ahead of Biden in five of the six battleground states,” the talk show host continued. “Which is something I can barely wrap my head around. It’s like if after Return of the Jedi, the people in the galaxy were like, ‘You know this Princess Leia’s kind of a dud, why don’t we give The Emperor another shot?'"
Age and term limits have also been hot topics of late due to the death of Dianne Feinstein — who was still a member of Congress when she died in September at age 90 — and 81-year-old Mitch McConnell's health woes.
