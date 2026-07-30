Gavin Rossdale Shuts Down 'Nepo Baby' Claims About Sons With Gwen Stefani

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Gavin Rossdale pushed back at claims that his and Gwen Stefani’s sons are nepo babies. The singer appeared on Ross Golan’s “And The Writer Is” podcast on July 14, where he said that merit would determine his sons’ future rather than their parents' celebrity status.

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Gavin Rossdale Slams Nepo Baby Claims About His Sons

Source: MEGA Gavin Rossdale said that his sons' musical merit will determine their future rather than their parents' celebrity status.

He broached the topic of two of his eldest sons, Kingston and Zuma, pursuing music careers, saying, “People talk a lot about nepo babies and stuff like that.” “You know, no one gave a s— about Jeff Buckley being a nepo baby. It just was so good,” he added, referring to Tim Buckley’s son, who made a name for himself through his soulful tracks. “So I think that being good at stuff is the great equalizer and is the great thrust into whatever you’re doing,” he continued. However, he acknowledged that “if the quality is lacking, then yeah, that’s an easy jibe.”

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Source: MEGA Gavin Rossdale said his son wants to make his own way in the music industry without any advice from him.

The proud father also gushed about his sons making their own way in the industry without his guidance. “One boy has left school and he’s decided not to go to college. He’s recording songs and it’s just really fun. He doesn’t want to hear anything from me, by the way. It’s just, no advice,” he said. “It’s like, I can’t give him advice about anything. He just does not want it,” he continued. “I say, ‘If you want to be a musician, you want to be a singer, it’s so hard and I don’t know how you’re going to do it and good luck. But by the way, sing a lot and play a lot of guitar and take lessons,’” he added.

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Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani Split in 2016 Amid Allegations of Infidelity

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married in 2021.

Rossdale and Stefani were married from 2002 to 2016. Their split made headlines after reports suggested that the Bush frontman was unfaithful during their marriage. The “Just a Girl” singer married Blake Shelton in 2021, and the country singer has remained a meaningful part of her children’s lives ever since. Zuma also debuted his flair for country music at Shelton’s Oklahoma bar when he was just 15 years old in 2024.

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton said he takes being stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three kids 'very seriously.'