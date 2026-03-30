Gavin Rossdale Admits Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani Is Like a 'Two-Lane Highway' That Doesn’t Merge: 'It's Fine'
March 30 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Gavin Rossdale is far from cruising along in his co-parenting relationship with Gwen Stefani.
The 60-year-old revealed in a Monday, March 30, interview with Fox News Digital that raising their children — Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12 — is like “a two-lane highway.”
"It's a very, it is an interesting kind of… it's a two-lane highway, you know, but they don't ever seem to merge, which is fine," he explained. “[She’s] probably doing the best she can, and I'm doing the best I can. And the kids are growing up, so I'm a proud proponent of the system. It's fine.”
Stefani and Rossdale divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage. The No Doubt musician married Blake Shelton in 2021, while her ex-husband has been romantically linked to Xhoana X since early 2024.
Gwen Stefani Dishes on Gavin Rossdale Breakup
In a 2024 interview, Stefani, 56, hinted that her breakup with Rossdale was messy.
“Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life because when my family fell apart it was a catastrophe,” she disclosed. “How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me.”
The singer added, “I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening. We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived. I wrote the song Purple Irises about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it.”
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Gavin Rossdale Doesn't Want His Kids Raised as 'Jerks'
Rossdale placed any potential tension with Stefani aside so that he could focus on raising his kids with kind values.
"Making them likable. I think that if you've got kids that are unlikable, they've got a tough life ahead, you know. Life is hard enough without being a jerk, without being kind of aware of other people, mindful of other people, considerate of other people, empathetic," he said in Monday’s interview of the qualities he wishes to instill in his children. "And so all those things that I try to do my best in my life to be... Just try to show by example with my kids, consistent friends, consistent people around and a sort of a steady approach to life.”
The “Comedown” artist sympathizes with his children and the tension they face in society as teens and pre-teens.
"I feel connected to the pressure that young people have in terms of what to do,” he expressed. “And if you go to college, what the h--- are you gonna do in college, and then how are you going to pay off your student loans, and how are you going to go into the workplace? And it just seems very, very hard for people. Very, very hard. And I'm not sure if it's getting easier.”