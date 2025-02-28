Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Death Update: Police Reveal Items Taken From Pair's Home Amid Ongoing Investigation
In the wake of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s deaths, police revealed what items they took from their home after a search was conducted.
According to police documents obtained by TMZ, deputies took Tylenol, thyroid medication and Diltiazem, a calcium blocker that treats heart-related issues and high blood pressure.
Aside from medications, police also took a 2025 calendar, two cell phones and MyQuest — a healthcare website that can schedule appointments, keep track of a patient’s health history and check test results — records.
As OK! reported, Hackman, Arakawa and one of their dogs were found dead in their home on February 26. An initial statement from officials claimed “foul play” was not suspected, however, their deaths were ruled as “suspicious.” A Santa Fe detective — who requested a search warrant — included the following affadavit: “The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.”
As OK! revealed, Arakawa was found lying on her right side in her bathroom on the ground, with a space heater near her head and scattered pills on a counter above her. For his part, Hackman was found in a room off of the kitchen, while their dog was located near the bathroom.
Hackman’s daughter suggested carbon monoxide may have played a part in the deaths, but the fire department came to the scene and concluded there were “no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”
The investigation is currently open, and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed it may take three months or more for autopsy results to come in.
In the wake of their deaths, Hackman’s family — who he had an estranged relationship with him at times — shared the actor “was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”