Gene Hackman's Death: 2 Dogs Were Found Alive When Authorities Discovered Actor, Wife and 1 of Their Canines Dead Inside Home

As OK! reported, authorities found the actor, his wife, Betsy Arakawa , and one of their dogs dead inside their Santa Fe, NM, home when they conducted a welfare check on Wednesday, February 26, but Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza has now revealed the couple's two other pooches are still alive.

The Superman star's love for furry friends was well documented, as on his birthday in January of 2024, a shelter posted an old photo of the actor with a German Shepherd he adopted.

"Happy 94th birthday to our most famous adopter Gene Hackman !! While filming The Replacements in Baltimore in 1999, two stray dogs wandered onto the movie set," the post read. "Both dogs were transported to us via limousine and the Hackmans came up the following week and adopted one of them. #adoptdontshop."