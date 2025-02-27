Gene Hackman's Death: 2 Dogs Were Found Alive When Authorities Discovered Actor, Wife and 1 of Their Canines Dead Inside Home
More details are coming to light in regard to Gene Hackman's death.
As OK! reported, authorities found the actor, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs dead inside their Santa Fe, NM, home when they conducted a welfare check on Wednesday, February 26, but Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza has now revealed the couple's two other pooches are still alive.
The Superman star's love for furry friends was well documented, as on his birthday in January of 2024, a shelter posted an old photo of the actor with a German Shepherd he adopted.
"Happy 94th birthday to our most famous adopter Gene Hackman !! While filming The Replacements in Baltimore in 1999, two stray dogs wandered onto the movie set," the post read. "Both dogs were transported to us via limousine and the Hackmans came up the following week and adopted one of them. #adoptdontshop."
It's not yet known who will take in the two pooches now that their owners are gone. Hackman was 95 at the time of his passing while his wife was 63.
Though the tragedy is still currently under investigation, Mendoza confirmed, "We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."
Hackman's daughter Elizabeth believes the family may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Oscar winner and his spouse lived a private life after he retired from acting following the 2004 release of Welcome to Mooseport.
Their last photographed outing together came on March 28, 2024, when the pair went out to eat at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe.
In pictures from the date, Hackman steadied himself by using a cane and holding onto one of Arakawa's arms.
At the time, an eyewitness told The National Enquirer, "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape."
The outing was allegedly the couple's first since they attended the 2003 Golden Globes, where the Birdcage actor was honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.
"They have retreated to a happy life together," the source said of the duo.
The report also revealed that less than two weeks after their dinner date, Hackman went to a local 7-Eleven on his own to grab coffee and a snack. He left his cane at home while running the errand.
