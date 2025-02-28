Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Their 'Suspicious' Deaths

After his divorce from his first wife, Faye Maltese, in 1986, Gene Hackman found love again when he met Betsy Arakawa at a gym in the 1980s. At the time, the then-25-year-old Hawaii native was working part-time at the fitness center while pursuing a career in classical music.

As their relationship developed, The French Connection actor tried to avoid rumors swirling by clarifying he did not leave Maltese for Arakawa.

"We just drifted apart. We lost sight of each other. When you work in this business, marriage takes a great deal of work and love," he told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.