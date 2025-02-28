Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Their 'Suspicious' Deaths
1980s: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Met at a Gym
After his divorce from his first wife, Faye Maltese, in 1986, Gene Hackman found love again when he met Betsy Arakawa at a gym in the 1980s. At the time, the then-25-year-old Hawaii native was working part-time at the fitness center while pursuing a career in classical music.
As their relationship developed, The French Connection actor tried to avoid rumors swirling by clarifying he did not leave Maltese for Arakawa.
"We just drifted apart. We lost sight of each other. When you work in this business, marriage takes a great deal of work and love," he told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
1989: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Lived 'a Quiet Life'
The New York Times released a profile in 1989, saying Hackman had been "living quietly" with the former classical pianist "for the last five years."
1990: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Moved Into a New Mexico Home
In Architectural Digest's April 1990 issue, architect Stephen Samuelson said Arakawa was involved in building the home by consulting with Hackman over the phone while he was away filming.
Hackman later told the Irish Independent, "Where we live, in Santa Fe, you can lead your own life and not be bothered by the latest gossip."
The same year, he underwent angioplasty after he suffered a congestive heart failure. He later revealed the health concern was one of the reasons behind his decision to retire from acting.
The Unforgiven actor told Reuters in 2008, "I haven't held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I'm not going to act any longer. I really don't want to do it any longer."
1991: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Tied the Knot
Five years after his split from Maltese, Hackman married Arakawa in a 1991 ceremony.
1999: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Became Fur Parents
According to The Baltimore Sun, Hackman and Arakawa adopted a German Shepherd named Gene, one of the two stray dogs they found on the set of his film The Replacements. The other dog, which they brought to a local shelter, was named Keanu after his costar Keanu Reeves.
2003: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Attended the Golden Globes
Hackman and Arakawa made their last awards show appearance at the 2003 Golden Globes, where he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." The late Robin Williamsand British actor Michael Caine presented the recognition to the Superman star.
Following the ceremony, Hackman starred in his final film, Welcome to Mooseport, in 2004.
"The straw that broke the camel's back was actually a stress test that I took in New York," he said of his retirement in a 2009 interview with Empire. "The doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress."
Hackman added, "It really costs me a lot emotionally to watch myself on-screen. I think of myself, and feel like I'm quite young, and then I look at this old man with the baggy chins and the tired eyes and the receding hairline and all that."
2009: Gene Hackman Shared Insights Into His Post-Retirement Life
In the same 2009 interview with Empire, Hackman spoke candidly about his post-retirement life with Arakawa.
"We like simple stories that some of the little low-budget films manage to produce," he said, revealing they regularly watched DVDs together and enjoyed a Comedy Channel marathon every Friday night.
2014: Gene Hackman Gushed About Betsy Arakawa
Reflecting on his work as a writer, he opened up about how his wife helped him hone his writing skills.
"If in fact I have a style, it came from repeated edits, friends' suggestions, and my wife's unwavering, specific read-throughs," he said during a 2014 appearance on the "Writer's Bone" podcast.
March 2024: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Made a Rare Public Appearance
On March 28, 2024, Hackman and his wife were last photographed together while out to dinner at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe.
At the time, a source told the National Enquirer that the Bonnie and Clyde star "looked a little grizzled, but in good shape."
February 2025: Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Were Found Dead
Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26 along with their dog. According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, there was no sign of a struggle at the scene, but "the exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."
"The autopsy is going to be key, and the toxicology," the sheriff told reporters during a February 27 news conference. "We want to make sure that we get the investigation completed properly. And we want to release the proper information."