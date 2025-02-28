or
Gene Hackman's Daughter Insists Actor Was in 'Very Good' Health Before His Death as She Hopes Her Dad 'Didn't Suffer'

Photo of Gene Hackman.
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman was believed to be in good health at the time of his death at age 95.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Gene Hackman's daughter is eager to find out what happened to her dad.

While the famed actor's youngest child, Leslie Hackman, 58, didn't find the 95-year-old's death "terribly shocking" due to his age, the nature in which he passed confused her considering his health was as good as could be prior to Gene, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs being found dead inside the couple's New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26.

gene hackman
Source: MEGA

The famous actor, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and one of their dogs were found dead inside of the couple's home.

"Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition," The French Connection actor's daughter revealed. "He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So, he was in good health."

Leslie noted she hadn't seen her father in a couple of months since she lives in California, though they still remained "close."

gene hackman daughter very good health before death hopes didnt suffer
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's daughter Leslie said she's 'anxious' to find out what happened to her dad.

"Everything was normal and everything was good," she insisted.

Meanwhile, Leslie told a second news outlet that while he was in great physical health, Gene's "memory was fading."

gene hackman betsy akawara
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths were labeled as 'suspicious' by an officer.

"He recently had a birthday and apparently his wife had to remind [him] three times it was his birthday," Leslie claimed of the star and Betsy — who was 63 years old when she was found dead in the couple's bathroom beside one of their beloved pets, scattered pills and a space heater.

Because of the strange way in which Betsy and Gene — the latter of whom was discovered deceased in a room off of the kitchen — were found, Leslie is "very anxious to find out what happened," as OK! previously reported.

MORE ON:
Gene Hackman

gene hackman betsy arakawa
Source: MEGA

The couple's bodies appeared to be there for at least a few days before being found.

She additionally confirmed a neighbor had called police requesting a welfare check on the couple after they hadn't heard from Betsy "in a couple weeks."

"There was one dog inside the house and one or two loose [dogs] inside the yard, so they called the police to do a welfare check," Leslie explained.

Gene's daughter agrees with the rest of her family's initial speculation that the spouses and their pup's deaths may have been a result of carbon monoxide poisoning — despite there being "no obvious signs of a gas leak" at the scene.

Leslie described her dad and stepmom's deaths as "very strange" because the duo "never" had an issue at their home.

gene hackman
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's daughter hopes her father 'didn't suffer' when he died.

"I much would have rather my dad pass peacefully, but hopefully if it was carbon monoxide poisoning [there was] no suffering with that. That’s my main concern," she expressed.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department requested a search warrant for Gene and Betsy's property and declared there is an "ongoing investigation" into the longtime lovers' passings.

Daily Mail and Us Weekly spoke to Leslie about her father's death.

