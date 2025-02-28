Gene Hackman's Daughter Insists Actor Was in 'Very Good' Health Before His Death as She Hopes Her Dad 'Didn't Suffer'

Gene Hackman's daughter is eager to find out what happened to her dad.

While the famed actor's youngest child, Leslie Hackman, 58, didn't find the 95-year-old's death "terribly shocking" due to his age, the nature in which he passed confused her considering his health was as good as could be prior to Gene, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs being found dead inside the couple's New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26.