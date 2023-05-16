JoJo Siwa's Home Robbed by 'Armed' Thieves: See 'Terrifying' Footage
Jojo Siwa's Los Angeles mansion was robbed during the early hours of the morning on Monday, May 15, the professional dancer confirmed via social media later in the evening.
"Got some updates about my home," the 19-year-old wrote, revealing, "we were robbed last night at 2:40 (ish) a.m."
"It was an armed robbery which is very scary," pointed out Siwa, who was away on a cruise ship with her family for vacation at the time of the break-in.
"But the good news... no one was hurt, all our puppies are good, there is lots of materialistic damage, but that can be fixed," the "Boomerang" singer added, as she attempted to remain in good spirits.
"I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me," she reiterated.
"It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family and LAPD," Siwa explained, adding how she "couldn't fall back asleep after" due to the stress of the intense situation. "Was about 2 hours on the phone, then lots more just laying there thinking."
The childhood star shared pictures of the damage, "warning" her fans that the content is "very terrifying" before proceeding.
"Very grateful that everyone is safe," Siwa stated, as she then pulled up a picture of her on FaceTime at 3 a.m. with someone inside her L.A. estate after the robbery.
The "Kid in a Candy Store" vocalist pointed out the screenshot was of her "confirming my dad didn't leave his room looking like this," as credit cards and other unidentifiable objects were scattered across the floor.
"This makes me sick to watch," the upset actress added, sharing a video of the thieves running down her spiral staircase and out of her home while holding large bags full of items.
Siwa seemed to be shaken up by the ordeal, as she concluded with an emotional statement to her large fanbase.
"Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight. Life is SCARY. and you never know when anything could happen," the "Every Girl's a Super Girl" singer expressed.
Potential suspects are still on the loose and unidentified, as they fled the scene before police arrived, law enforcement sources spilled to TMZ on Tuesday, May 16.
The total value of stolen or destroyed items remains unknown since no one was home at the time of the robbery. Siwa has yet to inform investigators what exact property is missing — likely because she is still away on vacation.