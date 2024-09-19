Donald Trump Ridiculed for Using 'Dangerous' Rhetoric as He Demands People 'Stand Up at Attention' for Him: Watch
Donald Trump faced new backlash for his "dangerous" rhetoric after footage surfaced of the former president saying he wants Americans to "stand up at attention" when he speaks, similar to how they do in North Korea.
The former president was caught on camera saying, "Kim Jong Un speaks and his people stand up at attention. I want my people to do the same."
Several critics have used the behind-the-scenes footage to call out the Republican leader for wanting to rule like many of the worst dictators in history.
One user shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "No candidate in the history of American elections has ever demonstrated such a dangerous obsession with dictators as Donald Trump. Totally unprecedented."
Another user commented, "Trump admires Kim Jong Un to such a bizarre and scary degree. In fact, Trump told a crowd in West Virginia that he and Kim 'fell in love' over 'love letters.' It was so strange and crazy to watch a former president of the United States say such a thing about a North Korean dictator."
A third person pointed out, "Remember when he held a military flyover for himself in July 2020 at Mt Rushmore, even suggesting his face be added to the monument? This one man's ego is going to lead to the destruction of this country."
“I can’t speak to that, I can only speak to the fact that we signed an incredible agreement," Trump said about his summit with Jong Un in 2018. He has gone on to refer to the North Korean dictator as “funny,” “smart,” “very talented” and someone who “loves his people.”
“He’s the head of the country,” Trump said of Kim during a live interview on Fox News’ Fox and Friends at the time. “And I mean he’s the strong head. Don’t let anyone think anything different."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has teased becoming a dictator if he's elected again.
During a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity, the GOP nominee was asked, "Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?"
Trump replied he would only be a "dictator" on "day one" of being in the White House if he wins the 2024 election.
“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill," he replied, but Hannity pointed out: "That's not retribution."