The View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin Slam George Clooney for Asking President Joe Biden to End Campaign in Op-Ed: 'Couldn't He Tell Him in Person?'

By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were not happy with George Clooney after he published a firmly-worded op-ed pleading with President Joe Biden to step back from his campaign and allow another Democratic candidate to take his place.

Joy Behar suggested George Clooney should have told him to step down in person.

"Couldn’t he tell him that in person for God’s sake?!" Behar exclaimed on a recent installment of the hit talk show. "He has to write an op-ed piece?"

"The World Bank said last month that the U.S. economy under Biden is boosting up the entire global economy right now," she added. "Why doesn’t George Clooney mention that in his op-ed piece? I’m mad at George Clooney right now, even though we dated…I wish."

Sunny Hostin agreed that she was not happy George Clooney chose to air President Biden's 'dirty laundry.'

Hostin immediately backed Behar up and admitted she didn't like that Clooney chose to share his opinion this way either.

"I don’t like that George Clooney aired this dirty laundry to the world," Hostin explained. "I think these conversations are happening [and] I think they should be happening because our democracy is at stake, but they should be happening privately with the Commander-in-Chief who we should have the utmost respect for."

George Clooney released an op-ed requesting that President Biden be a 'hero' and step back from his campaign.

However, former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, "Biden’s feelings don’t matter more than the country."

She clarified that this is not a "narrative" being pushed, this is an issue of "lifelong" Democrats who "want to defeat Donald Trump" and truly understand that Biden "cannot win as things are going."

Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin were on George Clooney's side in the matter.

As OK! previously reported, the Ocean's Eleven star claimed that he'd recently seen President Biden at a fundraiser but he was not the same person that he'd been back in 2010 or even 2020.

"We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign," he continued. "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals."

"One battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," he noted. "We are not going to win in November with this president ... Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."

