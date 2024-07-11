These Celebrities Won't Endorse Joe Biden — From Dwayne Johnson to Cardi B and More

After endorsing Biden in 2020, Dwayne Johnson declared during his April interview on Fox & Friends that he would not endorse the president this year. He shared how he thought it was the best decision for him at the time, but he decided not to do it again.

"Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me," said the Jumanji star.

"The takeaway after [those] months and months and months, I started to realize like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country,'" he added. "So I realize now going into this election, I'm not going to do that. I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement."