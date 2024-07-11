These Celebrities Won't Endorse Joe Biden — From Dwayne Johnson to Cardi B and More
Amber Rose
Amber Rose will surely not support or endorse Joe Biden.
The "Surprise Me" singer, 40, revealed she will still vote for Donald Trump even after he became the first U.S. president in history to be criminally convicted. The ex-POTUS was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush money trial.
"I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever," she told TMZ after Trump's guilty verdict. "I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore."
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner does not have Biden in mind after promoting and supporting Trump in a social media post.
"THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024!" she captioned the photo alongside text that read, "Donald J. Trump is in the way between us and them, and that's all that stands in between us. The deep state is deep!"
Cardi B
In her interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi B said she will not endorse Biden due to “layers of disappointment” under the president's administration.
“I feel like people got betrayed,” she said. “It’s just like, d---, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there [are] solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f------ thing.”
Charlamagne Tha God
During his appearance on The View on May 22, Charlamagne Tha God told the co-hosts he would rather focus on issues than endorse Biden.
"I'm going to vote my best interest, and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy," he said. "So if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and protect democracy."
He previously questioned his decision to endorse Biden in 2020, though he clarified he would still vote in the upcoming election.
- 'No Moderators, No Holds Barred': Donald Trump Challenges President Joe Biden to Another Debate and a One-on-One Golf Match
- Michael Douglas Reveals He's 'Deeply Concerned' About President Joe Biden's Chances in the 2024 Election
- President Joe Biden's 'Closest Friends' Think He Should Have 'a Complete Neurological Exam,' Claims Biographer
Dwayne Johnson
After endorsing Biden in 2020, Dwayne Johnson declared during his April interview on Fox & Friends that he would not endorse the president this year. He shared how he thought it was the best decision for him at the time, but he decided not to do it again.
"Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me," said the Jumanji star.
"The takeaway after [those] months and months and months, I started to realize like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country,'" he added. "So I realize now going into this election, I'm not going to do that. I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement."
Michael Rapaport
On May 9, Michael Rapaport denounced Biden as he declared the candidate would not get his vote due to the 46th U.S. president's insufficient support of Israel amid its war against Hamas.
"This is why voting for d--- stain Donald Trump, pig d--- Donald Trump, is on the f------ table!" the comedian shared.
Oliver Stone
Platoon director Oliver Stone decided not to support Biden in the 2024 election after "making a mistake" when he voted for him in 2020.
In a 2023 episode of Russell Brand’s talk show podcast "Stay Free," Stone said Biden might lead America into World War 3 as he was dragging the U.S. "stupidly" into a confrontation with Russia.
"I was thinking he was an old man now that he would calm down, that he would be more mellow and so-forth, I didn’t see that at all," Stone said. "I see a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration. Who knows?"
Russell Brand
Brand also shared his thoughts about the candidates while speaking with RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko on his podcast.
"In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t," he continued.