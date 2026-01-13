or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > George Clooney
OK LogoNEWS

'Irritated' George Clooney Wasn't 'Thrilled' by Nikki Glaser Roasting Him at 2026 Golden Globes, Body Language Expert Spills

Split photo of George Clooney and Nikki Glaser
Source: cbs

George Clooney lost Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 6:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Though some stars cracked up when Nikki Glaser playfully picked on them at the 2026 Golden Globes, body expert language Inbal Honigman believes George Clooney wasn't too "thrilled" with the jabs.

The comedian poked fun at the Oscar winner in her monologue of the Sunday, January 11, awards show.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney Was 'Irritated' by Nikki Glaser's Jokes

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A body language expert believes George Clooney was 'miffed by the attention' he got when Nikki Glaser made a joke about him.
Source: cbs

A body language expert believes George Clooney was 'miffed by the attention' he got when Nikki Glaser made a joke about him.

Though he didn't seem to mind her joke about his Nespresso partnership at first, he appeared to become "miffed by the attention."

"As the joke went on, Clooney’s expression tightened. The smile thinned and the irritation crept in," Honigman pointed out in her analysis on behalf of Sportsbook Review.

The expert noticed that his wife, Amal Clooney, had her "chin lowered" and "eyes raised," signaling she was being protective of her spouse.

The comedian had said to the actor, "George Clooney, you’re amazing, I’m such a fan. I shouldn’t be allowed to talk to you right now. I’ve always wanted to ask you this question, it might be unprofessional but here goes. My Nespresso has been coming out kind of watery, and I’m wondering — is it, like, a pod issue, or do you think it might be the filter?"

Article continues below advertisement

George and Amal Clooney Had 'Distance' Between Them on the Red Carpet

Photo of The body language expert pointed out that the couple's bodies weren't fully touching on the red carpet.
Source: mega

The body language expert pointed out that the couple's bodies weren't fully touching on the red carpet.

Speaking of Amal, Honigman felt their demeanor was a bit different than usual, as there was a "noticeable distance" when they walked the red carpet.

Though the two were holding hands, their bodies weren't fully touching, which could indicate emotional "distance in everyday life, too."

Honigman also noticed that the dad-of-two "appeared to be chewing, which is a classic sign of nerves."

MORE ON:
George Clooney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Had 'Hopes' But Wasn't Expecting to Win

Photo of The movie star appeared to be hopeful but didn't expect to win, the body language expert claimed.
Source: cbs

The movie star appeared to be hopeful but didn't expect to win, the body language expert claimed.

It's possible the ER alum's jitters were due to being nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Jay Kelly.

While his fellow nominees "donned serious expressions" before the winner was announced, Honigman said Clooney was "the only one not staring at the camera."

When Timothée Chalamet came out victorious, George clapped his hands in front of his face, which Honigman referred to as a "blocking gesture" used to "seclude himself away."

The body language expert clarified that the Up in the Air actor "wasn’t expecting to win. George was listening out for it, hopeful, but it was pure hope, not expectation."

Photo Clooney spoke French while onstage to present Best Motion Picture – Drama.
Source: cbs

Clooney spoke French while onstage to present Best Motion Picture – Drama.

George was in good spirits when he presented the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, as he spoke French onstage.

"Bonsoir, mes amis. C'est un honneur d’être ici," he told the crowd, which translates to, "Good evening, my friends. It's an honor to be here."

The moment may have been his way of clapping back at Donald Trump, who ridiculed the star when it was announced that the movie icon and his family were granted French citizenship.

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France," the president wrote on Truth Social at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.