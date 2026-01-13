'Irritated' George Clooney Wasn't 'Thrilled' by Nikki Glaser Roasting Him at 2026 Golden Globes, Body Language Expert Spills

Article continues below advertisement

Though some stars cracked up when Nikki Glaser playfully picked on them at the 2026 Golden Globes, body expert language Inbal Honigman believes George Clooney wasn't too "thrilled" with the jabs. The comedian poked fun at the Oscar winner in her monologue of the Sunday, January 11, awards show.

George Clooney Was 'Irritated' by Nikki Glaser's Jokes

Source: cbs A body language expert believes George Clooney was 'miffed by the attention' he got when Nikki Glaser made a joke about him.

Though he didn't seem to mind her joke about his Nespresso partnership at first, he appeared to become "miffed by the attention." "As the joke went on, Clooney’s expression tightened. The smile thinned and the irritation crept in," Honigman pointed out in her analysis on behalf of Sportsbook Review. The expert noticed that his wife, Amal Clooney, had her "chin lowered" and "eyes raised," signaling she was being protective of her spouse. The comedian had said to the actor, "George Clooney, you’re amazing, I’m such a fan. I shouldn’t be allowed to talk to you right now. I’ve always wanted to ask you this question, it might be unprofessional but here goes. My Nespresso has been coming out kind of watery, and I’m wondering — is it, like, a pod issue, or do you think it might be the filter?"

George and Amal Clooney Had 'Distance' Between Them on the Red Carpet

Source: mega The body language expert pointed out that the couple's bodies weren't fully touching on the red carpet.

Speaking of Amal, Honigman felt their demeanor was a bit different than usual, as there was a "noticeable distance" when they walked the red carpet. Though the two were holding hands, their bodies weren't fully touching, which could indicate emotional "distance in everyday life, too." Honigman also noticed that the dad-of-two "appeared to be chewing, which is a classic sign of nerves."

The Actor Had 'Hopes' But Wasn't Expecting to Win

Source: cbs The movie star appeared to be hopeful but didn't expect to win, the body language expert claimed.

It's possible the ER alum's jitters were due to being nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Jay Kelly. While his fellow nominees "donned serious expressions" before the winner was announced, Honigman said Clooney was "the only one not staring at the camera." When Timothée Chalamet came out victorious, George clapped his hands in front of his face, which Honigman referred to as a "blocking gesture" used to "seclude himself away." The body language expert clarified that the Up in the Air actor "wasn’t expecting to win. George was listening out for it, hopeful, but it was pure hope, not expectation."

Source: cbs Clooney spoke French while onstage to present Best Motion Picture – Drama.