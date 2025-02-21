George Clooney Claims Joe Biden 'Abdicated' His Responsibility as President by 'Hiding His Incapacities'
George Clooney opened up about his opinions on former President Joe Biden's health and why he believed the Democratic campaign wasn't successful.
During a recent interview with Maureen Dowd, the Ocean's Eleven actor suggested that Biden "hiding" his reportedly diminished mental capacities is part of what led to him losing the 2024 presidential election.
"I saw him for hours a year earlier at the Kennedy Center, and I saw someone much less sharp," Clooney explained. "I’ve always liked Joe Biden, and I like him still."
The Hollywood star claimed the 81-year-old "abdicated" the presidency by "hiding his incapacities" from the public, adding that he believed the media "in many ways, dropped the ball" as well.
Clooney further suggested President Donald Trump, 78, won the election because the Biden administration was "terrible at explaining that we're a world economy."
"We were actually doing better than all the other G7 countries," he continued. "They were bad at telling the story because their messenger was not working at his best, to say the least."
As OK! previously reported, Clooney penned a passionate op-ed calling for Biden to end his campaign as rumors swirled about his failing physical and mental health following his performance at the June 2024 presidential debate.
"The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," Clooney wrote at the time. "It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."
Later that month, Biden announced his decision to suspend his campaign.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," he said on Sunday, July 21. "And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
Despite Harris' efforts, Trump won both the electoral and the popular vote.
The New York Times published Dowd's sit-down with Clooney.