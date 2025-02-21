George Clooney Claims Joe Biden 'Abdicated' His Responsibility as President by 'Hiding His Incapacities'

As OK! previously reported, Clooney penned a passionate op-ed calling for Biden to end his campaign as rumors swirled about his failing physical and mental health following his performance at the June 2024 presidential debate.

"The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," Clooney wrote at the time. "It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."