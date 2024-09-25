President Joe Biden Shuts Down Rumors Nancy Pelosi 'Forced His Hand' to Step Back From 2024 Campaign: 'That Wasn't the Reason'

"My relationship is fine — look, I …" Biden, 81, responded. "I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance to my running again, I didn’t sense that."

"There were some folks who would like to see me step aside so they have a chance to move on. I get that. That’s just human nature," he continued. "But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down. I stepped down because I started thinking about it. You know, it’s hard to think of — I know you’re only 30 — but it’s hard to think of, it’s hard for me to even say how old I am. … It’s like, ‘Holy God, that can’t be right.'"