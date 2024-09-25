President Joe Biden Shuts Down Rumors Nancy Pelosi 'Forced His Hand' to Step Back From 2024 Campaign: 'That Wasn't the Reason'
President Joe Biden addressed the rumors that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi played a significant role in his decision to end his 2024 campaign during his Wednesday, September 25, appearance on The View.
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously served as assistant to the president during the Trump administration, asked Biden if he felt his "hand was forced" and how his "relationship" with Pelosi is now.
"My relationship is fine — look, I …" Biden, 81, responded. "I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance to my running again, I didn’t sense that."
"There were some folks who would like to see me step aside so they have a chance to move on. I get that. That’s just human nature," he continued. "But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down. I stepped down because I started thinking about it. You know, it’s hard to think of — I know you’re only 30 — but it’s hard to think of, it’s hard for me to even say how old I am. … It’s like, ‘Holy God, that can’t be right.'"
The former president also claimed that prior to ending his campaign, his polling was still "within range of beating this guy."
At another point in the interview, he repeated the sentiment, saying, "I was confident I would beat Trump. He’s a loser."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'Misogynistic': Donald Trump Slammed for Being Shocked 'a Woman' Is Doing a Better Job Than President Joe Biden
- Donald Trump 'Wishes' Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Hadn't Called Him After Second Assassination Attempt as They Were 'So Nice'
- President Joe Biden Declares There Is 'No Place for Political Violence' as Donald Trump Blames Him for Alleged Assassination Attempt
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Biden also spoke out on Donald Trump's accusations that he is partially responsible for the attempts on his life because both he and Harris have dubbed him a "threat to Democracy."
"Here’s the thing, he really does not believe in democracy and the guardrails that our system has set up for the abuse of power," he explained. "And look at what he does and what he says. Look what he did. January 6th was absolutely bizarre, bizarre."
"On January 6th, I was sitting in my office waiting to get ready to be sworn in, and I was going to make a speech on another subject, and I went out and I made a speech on democracy," he added. "I made a speech on why this is ridiculous, why this cannot stand."
As OK! previously reported, following months of speculation on his physical and cognitive health, President Biden announced he would be stepping back from his campaign and endorsing Vice President Harris.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," he said on Sunday, July 21. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."