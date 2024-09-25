or
President Joe Biden Shuts Down Rumors Nancy Pelosi 'Forced His Hand' to Step Back From 2024 Campaign: 'That Wasn't the Reason'

Photo of Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden said his relationship with Nancy Pelosi is 'fine.'

By:

Sept. 25 2024

President Joe Biden addressed the rumors that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi played a significant role in his decision to end his 2024 campaign during his Wednesday, September 25, appearance on The View.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously served as assistant to the president during the Trump administration, asked Biden if he felt his "hand was forced" and how his "relationship" with Pelosi is now.

nancy pelosi
Source: MEGA

It was rumored that Nancy Pelosi played a role in convincing Joe Biden to end his presidential campaign.

"My relationship is fine — look, I …" Biden, 81, responded. "I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance to my running again, I didn’t sense that."

"There were some folks who would like to see me step aside so they have a chance to move on. I get that. That’s just human nature," he continued. "But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down. I stepped down because I started thinking about it. You know, it’s hard to think of — I know you’re only 30 — but it’s hard to think of, it’s hard for me to even say how old I am. … It’s like, ‘Holy God, that can’t be right.'"

joe biden shuts down rumors nancy pelosi forced end campaign
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden appeared on 'The View' on September 25.

The former president also claimed that prior to ending his campaign, his polling was still "within range of beating this guy."

At another point in the interview, he repeated the sentiment, saying, "I was confident I would beat Trump. He’s a loser."

joe biden shuts down rumors nancy pelosi forced end campaign
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blamed attempts on his life on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 'rhetoric.'

Joe Biden

Biden also spoke out on Donald Trump's accusations that he is partially responsible for the attempts on his life because both he and Harris have dubbed him a "threat to Democracy."

"Here’s the thing, he really does not believe in democracy and the guardrails that our system has set up for the abuse of power," he explained. "And look at what he does and what he says. Look what he did. January 6th was absolutely bizarre, bizarre."

joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden said Joe Biden does not believe in democracy.

"On January 6th, I was sitting in my office waiting to get ready to be sworn in, and I was going to make a speech on another subject, and I went out and I made a speech on democracy," he added. "I made a speech on why this is ridiculous, why this cannot stand."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, following months of speculation on his physical and cognitive health, President Biden announced he would be stepping back from his campaign and endorsing Vice President Harris.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," he said on Sunday, July 21. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

