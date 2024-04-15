Olivia Culpo Denies Ever Undergoing Plastic Surgery — But Admits to Getting Botox and Lip Filler
Olivia Culpo is all natural — for the most part.
The brunette beauty recently got candid about all of the things she has and hasn't done to her face during a "get ready with me" video shared to her TikTok profile over the weekend.
"Everybody’s always interested in talking about, what fillers do you do, what Botox do you do? All of these things, blah blah blah," Culpo began while filming herself putting on makeup for Coachella, as she insisted: "I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery."
While she clarified there's no judgement on her behalf toward anyone who does choose to go under the knife, Culpo just wanted to clear the air about never surgically touching her jaw.
In response to social media critics, the 31-year-old also denied receiving buccal fat removal, insisting her face is simply "more sunken in now" than it was a decade ago.
"I will tell you guys exactly what I do," Culpo said in the video before revealing she gets Botox injected into her temples and on her chin.
The 2012 Miss Universe winner noted she doesn't get Botox in her forehead like some celebrities because it would lift her eyebrows in a way she doesn't like.
Culpo previously had Botox done to her jaw in an effort "to slim it," but she stopped and is now just "embracing [her] natural structure."
As for filler, the 2011 Miss USA champion does get it put into her lips, but not in her cheeks or jaw.
"I have done filler before in my cheeks, but I haven’t in years," she admitted, noting, "I don’t want my face to be so concave."
- Rivals No More! Travis Kelce Hangs With Christian McCaffrey and His Fiancé Olivia Culpo Ahead of Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Singapore Shows
- 12 Most Famous WAGs: Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham and More
- Olivia Culpo Is 'Trying to Soak in' Wedding Planning as She Manages 'a Lot of Moving Parts'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Culpo also tried Botox above her mouth in the past, but she said it made her lips look "insane" and "just too much."
"So that’s the tea," Culpo continued, confessing she recently underwent a four-hour lash lift while emphasizing the importance of skincare and facials.
For treatments, Culpo raved about Biologique Recherche and said she recently used a Sofwave laser, which is meant to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Last, but not least, Culpo informed fans she's been using Latisse eyelash serum on her eyebrows to make them grow thicker, as she quipped: "I don’t know if that’s FDA approved, so like, please don’t sue me."
"I'm just kind of doing all the things because of my wedding," Culpo explained of her and fiancé Christian McCaffrey's upcoming marriage ceremony.
The San Francisco 49ers running back, 27, popped the question roughly one year ago after four years of dating.
At the end of the clip, the model told fans "happiness is just an inside job," concluding, "you can do all these things 'cause it’s fun to you or not but, I don’t know, I just wanted to be honest with you guys because I also think that gatekeeping is really lame."