'It's Giving Scam': 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Outraged After 'The Kardashians' Wins 'Best Reality Show' at 2024 People's Choice Awards
Vanderpump Rules fans were unhappy with the 2024 People's Choice Awards results.
After The Kardashians swept the reality television categories at the Sunday, February 18, ceremony, Bravo fans took to social media to criticize the famous family for getting the accolades.
"It actually makes zero sense that The Kardashians would win 'best reality show' over Vanderpump Rules," the Bravo Historian penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"It’s giving scam. It’s giving lies," one social media user penned below an Instagram post of the tweet.
"It’s giving bought-and-paid-for," a second fan wrote about the results of the awards show.
"It’s a little embarrassing because we all know they bought or scammed their way into winning. Would have been a better look for them to just take the loss," third claimed.
"Who is even still watching that show???" a fourth chimed in.
People were also upset over Khloé Kardashian being honored with Reality TV Star of the Year over Ariana Madix, whose ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her former best friend Raquel Leviss after nine years together.
"I mean Khloé is hilarious, but let’s be real we’re all tuning into Bravo," one fan made clear.
VPR had it's biggest season of all time, launching the global phenomenon that was called “Scandoval.” As OK! previously reported, the former beauty queen, 29, opened up about her decision to leave the series following her affair with the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras rocker, 40.
"We got the fire pit going, we’re chatting, and then he goes, 'You know what the best thing about this pool is? That it’s heated,'" Leviss recalled on her podcast about how her romantic involvement with Sandoval started while the Chicago actress, 38, slept nearby.
"I took my jeans off, and I had this corset top on, so I left that on, and I was in my underwear, and I went in his pool and it was heated," she continued. "And then he looked at me a certain way and then he grabbed me, spun me and kissed me and I was like surprised but like happy. Ugh, so bad, so embarrassing."
"I knew it was wrong, Tom knew it was wrong. Right after Tom kissed me, he like sat on the stair of the pool and he was like, hands on his face, his mind must have been running a million miles a minute, contemplating what to do. It was very bad," she revealed.