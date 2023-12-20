Raquel Leviss Says She 'Made a Mistake' by Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' After Her Split From James Kennedy

"There were so many questions running through my mind like: Did he ever really love me? How is it possible to love someone and then get over them so quickly?" she continued about her relationship with Kennedy, whom she dated for five years. "I was drinking a ton season 10. This is not an excuse. I'm just, point blank, I was not in a good mental space. In knowing that, I'm learning from my mistakes."

Leviss emphasized how upset she was over the breakup, which she said contributed to her decision to engage in a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval while he was still dating her former best friend Ariana Madix. However, her decision to completely leave the show was out of love for the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38.