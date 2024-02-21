Tom Schwartz Calls Tom Sandoval's New Girlfriend 'Absolutely Lovely' After Disgraced 'VPR' Star Was Slammed for Insensitive Comments
Tom Schwartz is giving his honest take on Tom Sandoval's new lady.
During the Tuesday, February 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star, 41, was asked about the disgraced rocker's girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, and if he'd met her after the couple recently went public with their relationship.
"I have chilled with her. She is absolutely lovely. Obviously, devastatingly good-looking. Super successful. She is very charming. I approve on all levels," Schwartz told Andy Cohen about the model, 31.
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval, 40 and Robinson put their love on display in a recent Instagram Story of the brunette beauty planting a kiss on the Bravo star's cheek as insiders revealed the two have been hanging out quite a bit in the past few weeks.
The budding romance comes as Sandoval got himself into another controversy after comparing himself to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd after cheating on his former girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss.
"I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” Sandoval said in a recent interview. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”
"Tom sandoval is literally one of the most narcissistic disgusting piece of s--- weirdo freakazoids ever…" one social media user said slamming the reality star for his ignorance.
"Tom Sandoval genuinely has bricks for brains," a second person noted of his remarks.
Sandoval later shared a statement on his Instagram Story, writing, "My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”
The Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras vocalist attempted to make a case for himself as to why his behavior has been so off in recent years and how he's tried improving.
"I don’t know, man. I don’t know, dude. I’m just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am," Sandoval claimed on a recent podcast. "I don’t know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned? To not ever do that again? To not ever be in a nine-year f------ relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Dude, I’m never going to do that."