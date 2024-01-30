Nick Viall Questions Tom Sandoval's Growth After 'VPR' Star Shows Up an Hour Late for Podcast

"I don’t know if you guys know this about Tom but, he’s like a vampire," Schwartz said while trying to stall for his business partner and buddy.

"I’ve never had anyone no-show," Viall told him before the two eventually got the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker on the phone as he was on his way to the studio.

"No one else was late. Why were you late?" the host questioned Sandoval once he eventually gifted everyone with his presence.