Nick Viall Questions Tom Sandoval's Growth After 'VPR' Star Shows Up an Hour Late for Podcast
Tensions between Nick Viall and Tom Sandoval seem to be at an all-time high.
While the Vanderpump Rules cast member was scheduled to record The Bachelor star's Tuesday, January 30, episode of his "Viall Files" podcast alongside Tom Schwartz, Sandoval ended up being an hour late, resulting in some awkward conversation.
"I don’t know if you guys know this about Tom but, he’s like a vampire," Schwartz said while trying to stall for his business partner and buddy.
"I’ve never had anyone no-show," Viall told him before the two eventually got the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker on the phone as he was on his way to the studio.
"No one else was late. Why were you late?" the host questioned Sandoval once he eventually gifted everyone with his presence.
"Why was I late? Um … I’m sorry I’m late, Nick. Do you want to f------ rake me over the coals?" the TomTom cofounder shot back at Viall.
When the father-to-be asked Sandoval about how his life exploded after he cheated on his ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their former costar Raquel Leviss, he noted, "I’ve learned so much."
An unconvinced Viall shadily asked, "Like, what?"
"I don’t know, man. I don’t know, dude. I’m just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am," Sandoval claimed. "I don’t know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned? To not ever do that again? To not ever be in a nine-year f------ relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Dude, I’m never going to do that."
"When you say ‘cheat that way,’ it implies that you might cheat differently," Viall told him about his odd statement.
"To have an affair!” Sandoval yelled at Viall. “To have an affair!"
In a shocking moment from the interview, the former SUR bartender called the Chicago star "petty" for the way she's acted following the scandal.
"That’s the petty [move]. ‘I am breaking up with you, and I don’t want anybody to have [it].’ It’s [like] flipping over the Monopoly board. That’s it. It’s like, ‘I’m losing at Monopoly, so I’m going to flip the Monopoly board over.’ That’s what it is," Sandoval claimed of Madix before he stepped out on their romance.
"Don’t you think Ariana is entitled to be petty?" Viall asked the Bravo star about his former partner.
"Yeah, and she’s doing a good job of it," Sandoval lamented about Madix.