'Bricks for Brains': Tom Sandoval Obliterated After Comparing Scandoval Drama to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd
Yikes! Tom Sandoval — who made headlines for cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with one of her friends Rachel Leviss — compared what he went through after "Scandoval" to other pop culture events.
While chatting with The New York Times, the reality star, 40, was asked "why he thought the scandal got so big" — and his answer shocked many.
“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” Sandoval said. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”
Of course, once the article made the rounds on the internet, people were taken aback at his remarks.
One person wrote, "fellas is having an affair on your live in girlfriend of 9 years the same as killing someone/being killed? tom sandoval weighs in #PumpRules," while another added, "jesus christ he is the f------- WORST."
A third person simply stated, "Tom Sandoval genuinely has bricks for brains," while a fourth said, "Tom Sandoval…. This ain’t it!"
"tom sandoval is literally one of the most narcissistic disgusting piece of s--- weirdo freakazoids ever…" a fifth person shared.
Even Irina Aleksander, who wrote the profile, was confused about his comments since Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, while George was murdered in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer.
“I think I knew what he meant,” she wrote. “He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.”
After the interview, “a Bravo publicist rang me late on a Friday. Some of what Sandoval had said had gotten back to Bravo, and everyone was concerned. What was it that he said about O.J. Simpson and George Floyd exactly?” the writer revealed.
Since the situation has calmed down, Tom said he's learned from his past mistakes.
"I don’t know, man. I don’t know, dude. I’m just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am," the rocker claimed on a recent podcast. "I don’t know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned? To not ever do that again? To not ever be in a nine-year f------ relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Dude, I’m never going to do that."