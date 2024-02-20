'Bricks for Brains': Tom Sandoval Obliterated After Comparing Scandoval Drama to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd

Yikes! Tom Sandoval — who made headlines for cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with one of her friends Rachel Leviss — compared what he went through after "Scandoval" to other pop culture events.

While chatting with The New York Times, the reality star, 40, was asked "why he thought the scandal got so big" — and his answer shocked many.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” Sandoval said. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”