George Santos Admits Husband Matt Gerard 'Hates' When He Tells People They 'Met on Grindr'
Former Republican representative George Santos confirmed he met his husband Matt Gerard on a popular hookup app — but Gerard is a bit shy about that particular detail.
In an interview published on Tuesday, May 21, the ousted ex-congressman revealed they likely never would have met if it hadn't been for a system bug that made it appear that he was nearby, despite Santos being in New York and Gerard living in New Jersey at the time.
"Grindr said he was a couple of feet away from me when he was miles away from it," the 35-year-old shared. "So [it] was a system glitch, in a sense, and I’m like, ‘Oh, was it meant to be?"
"He hates when I tell people [that we met on Grindr]," he added. "It’s pretty sad."
The pair tied the knot in 2021 in a simple ceremony Santos claimed was "nothing romantic" or "fancy." But it did take the Republican off of the "brutal" Manhattan dating scene.
Prior to marriage, Santos said dating was so difficult in the area because everyone had "high expectations."
"The problem is, the people with those expectations don’t deliver the recognition well," he explained.
This is one of the first times Santos has given details on his marriage to Gerard. On September 29, 2023, the former politician publicly confirmed his sexuality in a post shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Yes — I am the first openly gay Republican to be elected to Congress," he wrote at the time. "In NYC, coming out as a gay man was easier than coming out as a Republican. Imagine that?"
Santos was expelled from Congress in late 2023 after he was found to be at the center of a number of scandals, including allegedly lying about his life story and allegations of wire fraud, money laundering and other campaign violations.
The federal charges against Santos include, but are not limited to: making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, making false statements to the United States House of Representatives, conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., falsifying records sent to FEC, theft of public funds and identity theft.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
