Politics Senior Republicans 'Incensed' Over Donald Trump Brushing Off Russian Oligarch Bankrolling Donald Trump Jr.'s Pricey Wedding Party Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding party was reportedly paid for by a Vladimir Putin ally. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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What Did Umar Kremlev Pay For?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he has 'no idea' who Umar Kremlev is.

The report detailed Kremlev’s involvement and investment, including renting out a private island for the reception and guest accommodations, costing roughly $100,000 per night; transporting around 50 guests via private helicopters and seaplanes; and a massive oceanfront fireworks display valued at $70,000. While President Donald Trump completely shrugged off the issue — dismissing the multi-day celebration as "not a big deal" and releasing a statement saying he had "no idea who Umar is" — longtime GOP allies and national security insiders have reacted with intense fury.

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Source: MEGA Even some Republicans were outraged by the situation.

“F-- them. F-- this,” a MAGA Republican source said in reaction to Daily Mail’s Mark Halperin. Another of Halperin’s sources agreed, adding, “At this point, it's not surprising, which is partly why we are so incensed.” Former Trump intelligence officials raised immediate red flags. Holden Triplett, the president’s former counterintelligence director on the National Security Council, warned that "money is a tried-and-true method to gain access." Others noted that accepting six-figure favors from a Putin associate creates dangerous, unthinkable leverage and kompromat.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump did not attend his son's wedding.

Other Republicans joined the POTUS in downplaying the gift. Speaking to reporters, South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds said his constituents are focused on domestic economic concerns, not the Trump family's personal events. He noted, “His wedding was a pretty low priority,” pointing out that voters back home are instead talking about "affordability" and "cattle prices.” Other Republicans remained completely silent on the issue.

An Investigation Is Underway

Source: MEGA James Comer did not respond to the drama.