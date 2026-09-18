Senior Republicans 'Incensed' Over Donald Trump Brushing Off Russian Oligarch Bankrolling Donald Trump Jr.'s Pricey Wedding Party
Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
New reporting from the Daily Mail highlights a sharp divide and a brewing revolt among senior Republicans incensed over an explosive ProPublica revelation that a Vladimir Putin-aligned Russian oligarch funded Donald Trump Jr.’s luxe Bahamian wedding party.
The ProPublica investigation revealed that Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin, bankrolled a lavish, six-figure wedding afterparty in the Bahamas for Trump Jr. and his bride, Bettina Anderson.
Anderson defended the arrangement on Instagram, calling it an "extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend" and asserting that "generosity doesn't automatically come with an agenda.”
What Did Umar Kremlev Pay For?
The report detailed Kremlev’s involvement and investment, including renting out a private island for the reception and guest accommodations, costing roughly $100,000 per night; transporting around 50 guests via private helicopters and seaplanes; and a massive oceanfront fireworks display valued at $70,000.
While President Donald Trump completely shrugged off the issue — dismissing the multi-day celebration as "not a big deal" and releasing a statement saying he had "no idea who Umar is" — longtime GOP allies and national security insiders have reacted with intense fury.
“F-- them. F-- this,” a MAGA Republican source said in reaction to Daily Mail’s Mark Halperin.
Another of Halperin’s sources agreed, adding, “At this point, it's not surprising, which is partly why we are so incensed.”
Former Trump intelligence officials raised immediate red flags. Holden Triplett, the president’s former counterintelligence director on the National Security Council, warned that "money is a tried-and-true method to gain access." Others noted that accepting six-figure favors from a Putin associate creates dangerous, unthinkable leverage and kompromat.
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding to Bettina Anderson Largely Funded by Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev — Who Has Close Ties to Putin: Report
- Hunter Biden Mocks Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian-Funded Wedding, Declares His Own Nuptials 'on the Rooftop of an Apartment' Were 'Much Cooler'
- Joy Behar Mocks Donald Trump Jr. After Russian Oligarch Paid for Wedding Festivities
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Other Republicans joined the POTUS in downplaying the gift.
Speaking to reporters, South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds said his constituents are focused on domestic economic concerns, not the Trump family's personal events. He noted, “His wedding was a pretty low priority,” pointing out that voters back home are instead talking about "affordability" and "cattle prices.”
Other Republicans remained completely silent on the issue.
An Investigation Is Underway
As the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee — the panel where Democrats are currently trying to force an investigation — Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer and his aides did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the oligarch's payments.
While Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed calls for a formal White House probe, House Democrats — led by California Rep. Robert Garcia — have launched an active investigation.
They have demanded documents and communications regarding the payments, warning that the secretive, foreign-funded gifts pose severe national security and public corruption risks for the son of a sitting U.S. president.