or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > george w. bush
OK LogoPolitics

Snub! George W. Bush Rejects Melania Trump's Invitation to Ceremony Honoring His Late Mother Barbara

Photo of Melania Trump; picture of George W. Bush.
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush is opting out of attending a ceremony honoring his late mother, Barbara Bush.

By:

May 7 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

George W. Bush doesn't want anything to do with the Trump administration, it seems.

The former president seemingly snubbed First Lady Melania Trump by rejecting her invitation to a ceremony honoring his late mother, Barbara Bush.

Article continues below advertisement
george w bush melania trump snub invitation ceremony mother barbara
Source: MEGA

The former president appeared to snub Melania Trump by rejecting the invitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Two unnamed White House officials revealed to The Washington Post on Tuesday, May 6, that George W. is not expected to attend a Thursday, May 8, event unveiling a United States Postal Service stamp dedicated to his mom.

George W.'s younger sister Dorothy Bush Koch is listed by Trump's office as one of the several featured speakers at the ceremony — which is set to take place at the White House's East Room — according to the news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
george w bush melania trump snub invitation ceremony mother barbara
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is hosting an unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp dedicated to Barbara Bush.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear if George W.'s suspected upcoming absence at the event is purposely meant to throw shade at Melania and her husband, as his lack of attendance could have to do with a scheduling conflict or other circumstances.

The 43rd U.S. president, however, notably never endorsed Donald Trump for any of his three presidential runs — though he did attend Inauguration Day back in January.

MORE ON:
george w. bush

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
george w bush melania trump snub invitation ceremony mother barbara
Source: MEGA

Barbara Bush is the late wife of George H. W. Bush and mother of George W. Bush.

Article continues below advertisement

During former President Joe Biden's leadership in 2021, George W. made an appearance at an event acknowledging the two decades that had passed since the tragic 9/11 attack.

Speaking at the gathering, George W. shaded the current status of American democracy, stating, "so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment."

Article continues below advertisement

While he didn't specifically reference Donald or either political party, The Apprentice star took George W.'s remarks offensively, later declaring in a public message that the fellow Republican leader "led a failed and uninspiring presidency" and "shouldn’t be lecturing anybody" after "the World Trade Center came down during his watch."

George W. could be opting out of the ceremony in an effort to truly honor his late mom, who referred to Donald as a "symbol of greed" in the 2019 book, The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of a Dynasty, which was published in the year after her 2018 passing.

Article continues below advertisement
george w bush melania trump snub invitation ceremony mother barbara
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush didn't endorse Donald Trump during any of his three White House runs.

Prior to her death, Barbara confessed she no longer aligned with Republican views despite representing the party alongside her late husband for decades.

After hearing about Barbara comparing the current POTUS to greed, Donald angrily clapped back at the late former first lady, noting: "I have heard that she was nasty to me, but she should be. Look what I did to her sons."

"Look, she’s the mother of somebody that I competed against," he added in reference to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. "Most people thought he was going to win and he was quickly out. I hit him very hard in South Carolina."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.