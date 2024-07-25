'Narcissist Sore Loser': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Posing in Front of TV as Joe Biden Makes First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Race
Former President Donald Trump is facing an onslaught of ridicule on social media after one of his campaign staffers shared an awkward image of him standing in front of a TV on his private plane.
The photo shows a smirking Trump standing off to the side during President Joe Biden's first speech since dropping out of the race.
The awkward plane image was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Trump's own Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, who posted the challenge "caption this" out to the internet.
Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch News, shared the pic of Trump with the caption: "Malignant narcissist sore loser who can’t accept the fact that he got his a-- kicked so he used donor money to cosplay being on Air Force One; and the President of the United States."
Another user took the opportunity to point out the red exit sign hung over the GOP nominee's head. They wrote, "Follow the sign Donny! Do the whole country a favor and drop out just like Joe!"
A third person commented, "Ladies and gentlemen... I present to you... The oldest weakest pathetic candidate in American History."
As OK! previously reported, Republicans have been allegedly "freaking out" since President Biden stepped down from his 2024 election campaign.
According to Joe Scarborough, host of Morning Joe, he said, “I’ve heard from inside the Trump campaign for some time right now that the one thing Donald Trump feared was not having Joe Biden to run against. If you talk about boxing, he was used to going against Biden, right? So, what have they done? They’ve switched it up — it’s going to be a southpaw now.”
"Now you’re hearing [Speaker of the House] Mike Johnson, you’re hearing all these people just freak out: ‘This is illegal, you can’t do this. You can’t decide at a convention who your nominee is going to be. You can’t let the delegates decide.’ Well yeah, you can," Scarborough explained.
Biden stepped down from his campaign on Sunday, July 21, and officially gave his endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.