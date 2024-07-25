'Narcissist Sore Loser': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Posing in Front of TV as Joe Biden Makes First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Race

As OK! previously reported, Republicans have been allegedly "freaking out" since President Biden stepped down from his 2024 election campaign.

According to Joe Scarborough, host of Morning Joe, he said, “I’ve heard from inside the Trump campaign for some time right now that the one thing Donald Trump feared was not having Joe Biden to run against. If you talk about boxing, he was used to going against Biden, right? So, what have they done? They’ve switched it up — it’s going to be a southpaw now.”

"Now you’re hearing [Speaker of the House] Mike Johnson, you’re hearing all these people just freak out: ‘This is illegal, you can’t do this. You can’t decide at a convention who your nominee is going to be. You can’t let the delegates decide.’ Well yeah, you can," Scarborough explained.

