Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement From Soccer 4 Months After Shakira Split
Lots of changes! Gerard Piqué announced he's hanging up his soccer cleats and retiring from the sport — just four months after he and Shakira called it quits.
“The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” the athlete, 35, said in a video posted via Twitter on Thursday, November 3, adding that FC Barcelona’s match against UD Almería, which occurs on Saturday, November 5, will be his last time on the field.
The professional soccer player knew from "a very young age" he wanted to play for FC Barcelona, as he's always been a huge fan and was "born into a football-loving family of Barca fans," but he knew it was time to call it quits.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about that kid lately,” he said. “About what little Gerard would have thought if he had been told that all of his dreams would come true. That he would make it to Barca first team. That he would win every trophy possible. That he would become European Champion and World Champion. That he would play alongside the best players in history. That he would become one of the team’s captains. That he would make friends for life.”
Ultimately, the dad-of-two, who shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with the singer, gushed about his career.
“Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be,” he noted. “I will pass my love for Barca to my children. Like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I’ll be back. I’ll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always.”
As OK! previously reported, Piqué and Shakira, 45, went their separate ways earlier this year.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the duo said in a joint statement at the time.
In September, the blonde beauty revealed how she's been coping post-split.
“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she shared. “This is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.