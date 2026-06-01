Germaphobe Howie Mandel Awkwardly Skirts Away From OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain as He Nearly Avoids Shaking Her Hand: Watch

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Howie Mandel had an awkward and hilarious encounter with OnlyF---- star Sophie Rain that quickly caught the internet's attention. In a viral video making the rounds online, the comedian met the content creator in what appeared to be a studio setting. True to his well-known germaphobic tendencies, Mandel took extra precautions during the interaction.

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Source: @FearedBuck/X Howie Mandel's encounter with Sophie Rain went viral after he used gloves and a plastic barrier during their introduction.

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Before greeting Rain, Mandel asked whether she had wiped her hands. He then avoided direct contact by placing a plastic barrier between them and wearing surgical gloves while they shook hands. “It is such a pleasure to meet you,” Mandel told Rain.

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Howie Mandel, who has severe germophobia and OCD, had to stand behind glass and wear gloves to give Sophie Rain a handshake. pic.twitter.com/mNeHS7xbli — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 1, 2026 Source: @FearedBuck/X

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“What a pleasure,” Rain responded, adding, “through this plexiglass.” The exchange got even more amusing when Mandel asked a playful question. “Who is your only fan,” Mandel asked. Without missing a beat, Rain replied, “Howie Mandel.”

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For years, the former America's Got Talent judge has been candid about living with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Mandel has often discussed how his condition affects his everyday life and social interactions.

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“I feel like I’m broken,” he previously admitted in 2021. Mandel explained that his struggles began when he was a child and included recurring thoughts and compulsive behaviors that became difficult to control. “If you leave me alone with my own thoughts, it’s a dark place,” he said.

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Source: @FearedBuck/X The comedian's cautious behavior reflects his long-standing struggle with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

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He has also spoken openly about the challenges his condition and how it impacts his mental well-being. “OCD are these intrusive thoughts that keep coming in, so much that you have no control and you can’t stop,” he said. “And those thoughts are so strong that it stops your life.”

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Source: MEGA Sophie Rain joked that Howie Mandel was her 'only fan' when he asked her a playful question during their meeting.

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Meanwhile, Rain has made headlines for being open about her personal life despite working in the adult content industry. The social media star recently explained that many assumptions people make about her online are inaccurate. “I think a lot of people have an image of me online and believe things that other people say about me online because it’s internet and everyone believes everything, but i know who i am and i know my personal values and my morals and where i stand and that’s all that matters to me at the end of the day so people can just believe whatever they want,” she told DJ Vlad in his podcast.

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Source: djvlad/YouTube

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Rain has also revealed that she has never had sexual intercourse, a fact she believes surprises many people, given her profession. “Why I think I’m so popular: because I’ve never had s-- before. I’m still a virgin. I like to play it as, you can still be in this industry without being super sexual. And I don’t post crazy content either. I do bikini pictures and stuff. I decided to come out with that, just to inspire other people — don’t be ashamed that you’re still a virgin. You can still be successful and confident in yourself, and be hot and s---, but reserved also at the same time,” she told GQ earlier this year.

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Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram Sophie Rain has been open about remaining a virgin despite her success as an adult content creator.

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During another interview, Rain shared more about her values and upbringing. In the podcast, Rain claimed that she’s a Christian and is saving herself until marriage, but just hasn’t found anyone yet.