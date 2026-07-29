Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon: Senate Unanimously Agrees to Oppose Clemency for Convicted Jeffrey Epstein Co-Conspirator

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The Senate unanimously reached an agreement on Wednesday, July 29, that Jeffrey Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, should never receive a presidential pardon or clemency. The decision was brought forward by Nevada senator Jacky Rosen, who claimed the move was to bar acting Attorney General Todd Blanche from giving the convicted felon, 64, a pardon in exchange for clearing Donald Trump’s name. “It’s frankly horrifying that Trump would entertain the idea of clemency for even a second for a convicted s-- trafficker,” Rosen told the Senate. “There should never be a pardon for someone who helped a monster — a monster — abuse underage girls for years," she said.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019.

The governing body approved the resolution after Rosen asked for unanimous consent on the Senate floor. “If Republicans advance Todd Blanche’s nomination tomorrow in the Judiciary Committee, this is the least they can do to make their opposition to a Maxwell pardon clear,” the Democratic representative added in her speech.

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Ghislaine Maxwell Is Serving a 20-Year Sentence at a Texas Prison Camp

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell met in the early 1990s.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas for helping to procure underage girls for Epstein. While the Senate's agreement is not binding, it signifies to Trump's administration that both Republicans and Democrats will oppose any sort of clemency for Maxwell. Blanche stated he won't recommend a pardon for the British socialite however, the POTUS, 80, is still considering it.

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Todd Blanche Interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell Last Year

Source: MEGA Todd Blanche spoke with the British socialite in July 2025.

In July 2025, Blanche met with Maxwell for a two-day interview at a Florida courthouse, in which he granted her limited immunity to discuss her friendship with Epstein. The disgraced financier killed himself in prison on August 10, 2019, after he was hit with federal charges of s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to traffic minors. Maxwell and Epstein became good friends in the early '90s and was his primary co-conspirator.

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Transferred to a New Prison After Her Chat With Todd Blanche

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell seen taking a stroll at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas in September 2025.