Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Have 'Bonded' Over Their Children: 'It's Pretty Crazy How Much They Have in Common'
Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper the perfect pair?
Months after the supermodel sparked relationship rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, the 28-year-old is speculated to have a romance brewing with his best friend — and sources are insisting they could be in it for the long haul.
Aside from being two A-list celebrities, Hadid and Cooper, 48, have a special similarity in common: Being single parents to their daughters.
Hadid shares her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, 30, while Cooper shares daughter Lea de Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk.
"They’ve bonded over that," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Cooper and Hadid. "They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common."
And while Hadid seemingly switching from DiCaprio to Cooper would appear to be "a little complicated," the insider noted, "apparently there are no hard feelings between them."
"While Gigi had fun with Leo, it’s no secret that he’s not the commitment type," the confidante added of the Titanic star, who was previously said to have been in a "no strings situationship" with Hadid earlier this year.
Cooper, on the other hand, is reportedly ready for commitment.
"He’s not a player. He actually wants a long-term relationship," the source explained, concluding: "This romance could go the distance."
Even better, there doesn't appear to be any hostility on Cooper's side of former flames, as Shayk is supposedly the one who set up Hadid with the father of her child, as OK! previously reported.
"Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry," a separate source revealed last week. "Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out."
New details about the pair's rumored romance come after the duo was spotted arriving back in New York City in Cooper's Mercedes-Benz SUV after "a weekend getaway."
While there has yet to be a specific confirmation on where Hadid and Cooper spent their seemingly intimate trip, a tip sent into the gossip site Deuxmoi claimed the couple stayed at the model's best friend Taylor Swift's house in Watch Hill, RI.
In Touch spoke to a source about Cooper and Hadid bonding over their children.