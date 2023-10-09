Does Leo Know? Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted With Overnight Bags After Sparking Dating Rumors
At least, this seems to be the case for Gigi Hadid, as the model has sparked romance rumors with Bradley Cooper just months after her fling with his best friend Leonardo DiCaprio fizzled out over the summer.
Hadid and Cooper were recently spotted arriving back in New York City together after appearing to spend the weekend out of town.
In photos obtained by a news publication, the A Star Is Born actor sported a smile while dropping the supermodel off at her apartment in his black matte Mercedes-Benz G-class SUV before returning to his own home.
Hadid donned a cozy cream-colored sweatshirt, which she tucked into a pair of faded black jeans and ballet flats. She accessorized her look with an off-white colored mini handbag.
The 28-year-old could be seen hopping out of the passenger seat of Cooper's car and opening his trunk to retrieve her two large overnight bags — a Louis Vuitton duffel and a large Prada tote.
Hadid proceeded to cross the busy streets of New York City alone like a boss lady, as she hauled her packed bags over her shoulder before heading inside.
Cooper, on the other hand, opted for a bit more casual of an ensemble. The 48-year-old promoted the One Tribe Foundation on his light blue T-Shirt, which he paired with a pair of blue jeans and black sneakers.
The Hangover star attempted to keep a low profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses, though he could still be recognized while holding onto his overnight bag and walking into his residence.
Cooper and Hadid's joint sighting comes after a recent hangout of theirs quickly fueled rumors that the two might be an item. As OK! previously reported, the dynamic duo was spotted on a dinner date together at Via Carota on Thursday, October 5.
At the time, it was unclear if Hadid and Cooper were grabbing a meal as friends or if it meant something more, however, heading on a weekend trip together only added to speculation the pair might be dating.
If the rumors are true, this would be the mom-of-one's first romance since ending her fling with DiCaprio a few months ago.
Depsite being linked together for quite some time, Hadid and the Titanic actor's relationship never turned serious.
"Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now," a source confirmed in June.
"[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment," the insider dished at the time.
As for Cooper, he shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with model Irina Shayk — who is rumored to be dating Tom Brady.
