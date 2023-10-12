Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Introduced by Actor's Ex Irina Shayk as Potential Romance Heats Up

Per people in their inner circle, Cooper, who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with Shayk, was eager to get to know the blonde beauty — who has 3-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik — in a more intimate way.

"He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited," the source added. "They have been casually seeing each other, but it is extremely new. Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry. She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley's perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point."