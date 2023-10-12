Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Introduced by Actor's Ex Irina Shayk as Potential Romance Heats Up
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have Irina Shayk to thank for their budding romance.
According to insiders, the 28-year-old and The Hangover star, 48, first met through Cooper's ex-girlfriend, 37, who has been pals with fellow model Hadid for quite some time.
"Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina [Shayk] and their mutual friends in the industry," a source claimed of the Vogue cover girl and Cooper's mutual connection.
"Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out," the insider explained.
Per people in their inner circle, Cooper, who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with Shayk, was eager to get to know the blonde beauty — who has 3-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik — in a more intimate way.
"He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited," the source added. "They have been casually seeing each other, but it is extremely new. Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry. She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley's perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point."
Although the Silver Linings Playbook star seems to be happy with his new connection, he and the mother of his child — whom he dated from 2015 until 2019 — recently made headlines after appearing to get touchy during a recent vacation together even though Shayk has been said to be romancing Tom Brady.
"Bradley and Irina are closer than close. They have a friendship that extends way beyond co-parenting," an insider spilled of their current dynamic. "Their daughter goes with them, and they get to bond as a family-of-three."
"Shayk and Cooper haven't been together in so long," a separate source noted of any possibility of the exes rekindling things. "They are co-parents, and that's that. They are best friends. They are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support."
As for the A Star Is Born actor and Hadid, the duo first sparked romance rumors after being spotted grabbing dinner in New York City last week. The two continued to spark buzz when they were seen returning from a quick weekend getaway in the same car.
The Messenger spoke to sources close to Hadid and Cooper.