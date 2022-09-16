Gigi Hadid's Dad Admits He 'Likes' Leonardo DiCaprio, Acts Clueless About Their Rumored Romance
Father knows best? As buzz around Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's romance continues to build, her father, Mohamed Hadid, seems to have given his seal of approval to the pair.
"I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man," the real estate mogul revealed in a new interview. "I liked him."
When asked about the whispers that the Oscar winner is spending time with his 27-year-old daughter, Mohamed seemed to be a bit out of the loop.
PHOTOSHOOTS, DESIGNER DUDS & BABY TOES! GIGI HADID SPOILS FANS WITH RARE GLIMPSE INTO HER LAVISH LIFE
"They are friends. They have known each other for some time. I don’t think they are dating. I believe they are just good friends," he insisted. "But I really don’t know. I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships. I have no say in who she’s dating."
Regardless of the father-of-four's words, Gigi and the Inception lead, 47, have been spotted out quite a few times during New York Fashion Week. In fact, photos from their night out on Monday, September 12, showed the pair getting handsy at an exclusive Casa Cipriani party.
It's unclear if the two are the real deal or if the model is just a rebound, as the notorious ladies' man broke up with Camila Morrone just a few weeks prior after four years together.
As OK! previously spilled, the actor and mom-of-one are still "getting to know each other" better, but so far, she's checked all of DiCaprio's boxes.
"He really likes that she has her life together," shared an insider. "She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does." That claim comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the Titanic star has a bad habit of only dating women under the age of 25.
The blonde beauty, who shares 2-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, recently opened up about the joys of motherhood.
"I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," she said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."