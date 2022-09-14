Next Level! Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Get Handsy During NYC Night Out As Rumored Romance Grows Stronger
One step closer! Leonardo DiCaprio’s steamy romance with Gigi Hadid appears to be growing even stronger.
Hollywood’s hot new couple was spotted on camera for the very first time as they enjoyed an exciting night out at a New York City club on Monday, September 12.
In photos from the exclusive party at Casa Cipriani, Hadid, 27, was wearing a white crop top and low-rise jeans as she leaned closely into DiCaprio, 47, who sported a black t-shirt and a matching baseball cap.
SOCIAL MEDIA GOES WILD AFTER KENAN THOMPSON CALLS OUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S DATING HISTORY AT THE 2022 EMMYS
The dynamic duo had no problem with PDA, as they allegedly had their hands all over each other at various points throughout the night.
While the couple appears to be making more and more public outings, a source revealed they're still not an official couple. One insider noted the two have been “mostly hanging out with groups,” but have been out “solo a handful of times.”
LEONARDO DICAPRIO FINDS A REBOUND IN SUPERMODEL GIGI HADID: 'THEY’RE GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER'
“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships,” they continued. “He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”
The Wolf of Wall Street actor's romantic relationship with Hadid brewed rather quickly following his recent split with long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25.
“Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” a source explained just days after his reported split.
Although there is a 20-year age gap between DiCaprio and Hadid, the model is actually the oldest person to publicly develop a relationship with The Great Gatsby star.
As OK! previously reported, DiCaprio has not dated anyone over the age of 25. Hadid also appears to be the first mother to ever spark a romance with the award-winning actor, having welcomed her daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik in 2020.
Daily Mail released photos of the couple closely touching at an NYC club, while Page Six reported that DiCaprio and Hadid are taking their relationship slowly.