OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Leonardo DiCaprio
OK LogoCOUPLES

Next Level! Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Get Handsy During NYC Night Out As Rumored Romance Grows Stronger

leonardo dicaprio gigi hadid dating handsy nyc sighting pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 14 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

One step closer! Leonardo DiCaprio’s steamy romance with Gigi Hadid appears to be growing even stronger.

Hollywood’s hot new couple was spotted on camera for the very first time as they enjoyed an exciting night out at a New York City club on Monday, September 12.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprio gigi hadid dating handsy nyc sighting
Source: mega

In photos from the exclusive party at Casa Cipriani, Hadid, 27, was wearing a white crop top and low-rise jeans as she leaned closely into DiCaprio, 47, who sported a black t-shirt and a matching baseball cap.

SOCIAL MEDIA GOES WILD AFTER KENAN THOMPSON CALLS OUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S DATING HISTORY AT THE 2022 EMMYS

The dynamic duo had no problem with PDA, as they allegedly had their hands all over each other at various points throughout the night.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprio gigi hadid dating handsy nyc sighting
Source: mega

While the couple appears to be making more and more public outings, a source revealed they're still not an official couple. One insider noted the two have been “mostly hanging out with groups,” but have been out “solo a handful of times.”

LEONARDO DICAPRIO FINDS A REBOUND IN SUPERMODEL GIGI HADID: 'THEY’RE GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER'

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships,” they continued. “He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprio gigi hadid dating handsy nyc sighting
Source: mega

The Wolf of Wall Street actor's romantic relationship with Hadid brewed rather quickly following his recent split with long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25.

“Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” a source explained just days after his reported split.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprio gigi hadid dating handsy nyc sighting
Source: mega

Although there is a 20-year age gap between DiCaprio and Hadid, the model is actually the oldest person to publicly develop a relationship with The Great Gatsby star.

As OK! previously reported, DiCaprio has not dated anyone over the age of 25. Hadid also appears to be the first mother to ever spark a romance with the award-winning actor, having welcomed her daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik in 2020.

Daily Mail released photos of the couple closely touching at an NYC club, while Page Six reported that DiCaprio and Hadid are taking their relationship slowly.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.