Gigi Hadid Exposes Her Nipples in Semi-Sheer White Gown: Photos

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Gigi Hadid looked angelic in a see-through gown. The model, 30, flashed her nipples in a white halter dress by David Koma with a large, crystalized brooch on the bodice, in a Sunday, April 19, Instagram post. Hadid went braless in her sultry ensemble, which she complemented with drop earrings and subtle makeup. She wore her hair in an elegant half-up, half-down style with money pieces hanging in front. The blonde beauty sported the look on the red carpet at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 18.

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Source: @gigihadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid exposed her nipples on the red carpet.

The Victoria's Secret Angel's makeup artist Patrick Ta posted the stunning snapshots of his client, writing, "GIGI HALLELUJAH 🤍." "My brother hallelujah 💝," Hadid commented. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, published a red heart.

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Gigi Hadid's Other Recent Sultry Post

Source: @gigihadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid attended 2026 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

This is not the only risqué ensemble Gigi has sported recently. One day prior, she bared her belly in a black crop top and sweatpants while holding a tray of plants. The star was completely makeup-free and her hair was swept into a messy bun. Elsewhere in her April 18 photo dump, Gigi tended to her garden, filled an Easter basket and sliced hard-boiled eggs as a snack. She kicked off the Instagram carousel with a glamorous snapshot of herself with a fresh blowout as she rocked a cozy red sweater and jeans. "It’s my seassoonnnnnnn 🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷," she captioned the post. Tan France commented, "You mean OUR season😝🥰."

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Gigi Hadid Responds to Her Name Being Included in Epstein Files

Source: @gigihadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid's makeup artist, Patrick Ta, posted glamorous photos of her.

Earlier this month, Gigi made headlines when she appeared in the Epstein files alongside her sister, Bella. Jeffrey Epstein emailed an unknown individual in 2015, who asked the late predator how the girls came to "become models and make so much money." The redacted person suggested their father had “paid the agency," to which Jeffrey replied, "No...because they follow directions, it’s that simple.” Gigi addressed the files in a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post. “Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context,” she said, per E! News and InStyle. “I didn’t comment bc I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe it's not clear—and it’s important to let you know.”

Source: @gigihadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid was named in the Epstein files.