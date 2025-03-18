RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter's Ex-Husband Matt Suffers 'Scary' Heart Attack: 'Too Close of a Call'
Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband, Matt, suffered a heart attack on March 15.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the news on Facebook, detailing their “scary weekend.” “He’s only 40 years old!!” she wrote on March 17. “Thank god Britt rushed him to the hospital and all the hospital staff acted quickly!!”
Though the former flames' kids are “very shaken up,” Matt is going to “be okay.”
“He came back home today,” she continued. “The kids and Trav and I are so happy to have their dad back. This was too close of a call. Really puts things in perspective.”
The reality starlet stated they will “all be changing” their lifestyle “and leaning into the healthy,” as being around for their children is “the only thing that matters.”
She concluded by thanking everyone who has checked in on them, and shared some advice for those who might be dealing with a similar issue. “For anyone out there struggling to co-parent, remember you are all a family and what matters most is that you all get to be there for your kids. Tomorrow is not promised, today is a gift," she stated.
Gina is currently taping Season 19 of RHOC, which is certainly filled with drama. As OK! reported, Tamra Judge abruptly quit the show on March 9.
“It was a long run,” Tamra wrote on her Instagram Story. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.” When questioned by an Instagram user if this meant she quit, she confirmed it did.
An insider spoke to OK! on March 10, revealing some of what may have led Tamra to depart the series. “Tamra is likely burnt out from filming a reality show while her best friend [Teddi Mellencamp] has brain cancer,” they shared. “Doing a reality show is mind-numbing without a tragic situation in your life, so it’s likely she’s just been pushed to her limits.”
On the March 12 episode of her “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, Tamra spoke out about exiting the franchise. “I think I just hit a wall,” she said. “There’s so much going on in my life and it’s just I don’t know... I feel like I’m gonna be in a full depressed mode… And I can just sit in one place and just stare at the wall for hours, and that’s how I feel and it’s really hard to film like that when you feel like that.”
Tamra has not announced a return to the show, but according to a source, they don't believe she’s done for good. “She will be back at some point,” they told OK!. “If she was really leaving the show, there would have been a much more formal announcement — not just an Instagram Story post.”